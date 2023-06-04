Meet Rebekah and Ariella, American sisters who started their business in India, now earns... (Photo: Atmosphere Kombucha)

In the past few years, India has seen a number of startups. And many young and innovative minds have become successful in their businesses. These people also include those who don't have an IIM or IIT degree. In India, even people from abroad seek opportunities in the business world. Today, we will tell you about one such example of two American sisters who have successfully established their startup in India and now has a sale of Rs 25 lakh per month.

We are talking about Rebekah Sood and Ariella Blank, who launched their brand called Atmosphere Kombucha in 2018 in Delhi. They were also the contestants on Shark Tank India season 2, but failed to get funding from Sharks.

Their brand is based out of Delhi and offers kombucha (fermented and flavoured black tea drink), kefir, and raw vegan cheesecakes, all packed with probiotics and prebiotics for a healthy gut. A bottle of kombucha costs Rs 220. The idea for Atmosphere Kombucha came when Rebekah was on a trip to Bali. But who are Rebekah Sood and Ariella Blank, and what is their Indian connection?



Ariella Blank is a certified Nutritional Therapy Practitioner. She was born and raised in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. Over the last 6 years, she has led over a hundred sessions at wellness cafés and corporates across India around gut health.

While her sister, Rebekah Sood, is a business consultant specializing in healthy food. She also grew up in Mussoorie. But completed her university degree in the US. Their father was a professor at IIT-Kanpur and IIT-Kharagpur. Rebekah came to India when she was just one-and-a-half years old. While Ariella was born in India. After completing their schooling, they moved to the US for college, where both pursued courses in computer science.

Rebekah worked in China for three years and returned to India in 2015. She became part of the founding team of FabIndia's 'Fab Cafe'. In 2018, the sisters successfully launched Atmosphere Kombucha. Now the duo has firmly set their foot as the healthier choice in the F&B industry. According to HerStory, the sisters initially invested Rs 25 lakh from their own savings and took some help from their parents. Their turnover is around Rs 20 lakh a month.

