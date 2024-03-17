Meet Tractor Queen of India, who runs Rs 10,000 crore company, her husband is…

This is the story of one of the most amazing Indian women, who went on to become the third-largest tractor manufacturer in the world, with revenue exceeding Rs 10,000 crore.

This is the tale of one of the most remarkable Indian women who rose to become the world's third-largest tractor manufacturer, with sales surpassing Rs 10,000 crore, demonstrating to the rest of the world that women are just as capable of succeeding in business as men are. Mallika Srinivasan, the Indian billionaire Venu Srinivasan's wife. She is currently the Chairman and Managing Director of Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited.

Born in 1959, Mallika Srinivasan was a exceptionally bright child and attended Madras University before earning an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School. In 1986, Mallika joined the family business, which was founded by the late, renowned industrialist S Anantharamakrishnan, who is largely to known for Chennai's rise to prominence as the "Detroit of India."

One of the few female industrialists in charge of a top multi-crore manufacturing empire, 64-year-old Mallika, also known as the "Tractor Queen," is a Padma Shri recipient who has experienced a major technological transformation following the growth of TAFE. With a turnover of over Rs 10,000 crore, she helped the company become the third-largest tractor manufacturer in the world.

A well-known industrialist, Mallika Srinivasan also served on the boards of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Chennai, the Executive Board of the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad, and AGCO, Tata Steel, and Tata Global Beverages. She has left the position of independent director on Swiggy's board.