Meet the man who dropped out of school at 15, later became business tycoon with Rs 16000 crore net worth

The mining tycoon Anil Agarwal's success story is quite remarkable, starting with him dropping out of school at the age of 15 to becoming a billionaire with a net worth of $2.01 billion (Rs 16,000 crore).

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 07:33 PM IST

Many billionaires around the world have degrees from prestigious universities. However, story of Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal is quite different. The mining tycoon's success story is quite remarkable, starting with him dropping out of school at the age of 15 to becoming a billionaire with a net worth of $2.01 billion (Rs 16,000 crore). 

Who is Anil Agarwal?

On January 24, 1954, in Patna, Bihar, Anil Agarwal was born into a Marwari family from a middle-class background. His family's financial situation was not very good. Dwarka Prasad Agarwal was his father, and he ran a modest aluminium conductor business. In 1976, he left his father's aluminium conductor manufacturing company and moved to Mumbai as a scrap dealer with the intention of creating an empire in the metals aluminium, copper, zinc, and iron.

At Miller High School in Patna, he completed his studies before graduating from Sir Ganesh Dutt Patliputra High School. At age 15, he decided against attending college and quit school to work for his father in his aluminium conductor manufacturing company.

The man who operated a small scrap metal business forty years ago is now among India's richest tycoons, with a business empire spanning the mining and petroleum industries. The mining tycoon started his career as a scrap dealer in 1970 while still a teenager.

READ | Meet IITian who left Rs 1.3 crore job to start India's first tech-enabled coffee business

During his speech at Cambridge University, he revealed that he spent his 20s and 30s having difficulty, witnessing others, and pondering when he would be successful one day. Most importantly, though, is how, despite 9 failed companies and years of depression, he has his 1st successful start-up."

He started dealing in scrap metal in the middle of the 1970s, buying it from cable businesses in various states to market it in Mumbai. Anil "metal king" Agarwal borrowed money from a bank to buy Shamsher Sterling Corporation, which produced enamelled copper among other things, in 1976. 

In 1986, he established Sterlite Industries by establishing a factory to produce cables filled with jelly. He soon discovered that his company's revenue was irregular and linked with the cost of his raw materials, copper and aluminium. He made the decision to manufacture the metals rather than purchase them in order to manage his input costs. The first private sector business in India to establish a copper smelter and refinery was Sterlite Industries in 1993.

Anil Agarwal’s net worth

His estimated net worth is $2.01 billion (Rs 1,66,31,27,26,500) in 2022, according to Forbes. On the other hand, Anil's family's net worth is around $4 billion (Rs 3,30,99,34,00,000 or Rs 33000 crore). According to reports, Agarwal has promised to donate 75% of his wealth to charity. He joined the Giving Pledge in 2021.

