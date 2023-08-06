Headlines

Meet the highest paid bank CEO who heads Rs 12,47,000 crore company, his salary is...

He has an overall experience of 30 years. Jagdishan joined HDFC Bank in 1996 as a manager in the finance department.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 06:52 PM IST

Sashidhar Jagdishan has emerged as the highest-paid bank CEO (Chief Executive Officer) in FY23. Jagdishan earned over Rs 10.55 crore in overall pay, according to disclosures made in annual reports. He was appointed to the top position of the HDFC Bank in 2020. 

Sashidhar Jagdishan's salary

Jagdishan's package included a basic salary of Rs 2.82 crore, allowances and perquisites of Rs 3.31 crore, provident fund of Rs 33.92 lakh and a performance bonus of Rs 3.63 crore, its annual report said. His remuneration grew by 62 per cent. In 2021-22, he received an annual remuneration of Rs 6.51 crore.
 
Jagdishan joined HDFC Bank in 1996 as a manager in the finance department and has played a critical role in its growth ever since. Now, he leads the largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank which has a market capitalisation of 12.47 trillion INR as on August 4, 2023, which is around Rs 12,47,000 crore. The share price of HDFC Bank was 1,652.85 on August 4.

Who is Sashidhar Jagdishan?

Jagdishan was born in Mumbai. He has an overall experience of 30 years including 24 in HDFC Bank. In 2020, he became the MD and CEO of HDFC Bank, the largest private-sector lender. He completed a 3-year stint with Deutsche Bank AG in Mumbai before joining HDFC in 1996. He holds a bachelor's degree in Science (Physics) from Mumbai University. Jagdishan is also a qualified Chartered Accountant. He also holds a Master's degree in Economics of Money, Banking, and Finance from the University of Sheffield, UK. 

When it comes to the top management remuneration's comparison with the median remuneration, Jagdishan topped the list, drawing 150 times the average HDFC Bank employee, PTI reported. The bank reported an average pay hike of 2.51 per cent.

READ | Meet the man who leads Rs 42,708 crore company, his family has Rs 1,14,930 crore net worth

