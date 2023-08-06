Meet the man who leads Rs 42,708 crore company, his family has Rs 1,14,930 crore net worth

Pirojsha joined the family business in 2004. He was appointed Executive Chairperson of Godrej Properties in 2017.

Pirojsha Godrej is the Executive Chairperson of Godrej Properties, the real estate arm of the Godrej Group. He is the son of Godrej Group chairman, Adi Godrej, who has a net worth of Rs 23,970 crore, according to Forbes.

Pirojsha joined the family business in 2004 and became Executive Director at Godrej Properties in 2008. In 2012, he took over as chief executive officer (CEO) of the company. He led the company through a phase of rapid growth. In 2010, Pirojsha led the initial public offering of the company through which Godrej Properties raised USD 100 million.

The Godrej family controls the USD 5.2 billion (revenue) Godrej Group, the magazine reported. This is around Rs 42,990 crore as of today. The family has a net worth of Rs 1,14,930 crore as of December 10, 2022, Forbes reported.

Pirojsha completed his graduation from the Wharton School of Business in 2002. He then pursued his Master's in International Affairs from Columbia University. He went on to complete an MBA from Columbia Business School in 2008. He completed his schooling at The Cathedral & John Connon School.

READ | Meet the man who works in Rs 3,66,000 crore company, son of India's richest billionaire in finance sector

In 2017, Pirojsha was appointed the Executive Chairperson of Godrej Properties. He also assumed the role of Executive Chairperson of Godrej Fund Management. After two years in 2019, Pirojsha founded Godrej Housing Finance and became its Executive Chairperson. Apart from business, his interests include chess, scuba diving and rare-book collecting. He is married and has two daughters.

In 2015, Pirojsha was selected as 'Visionary of India - Young Achiever Extraordinaire' at the Brand Vision India 2020 Summit & Awards supported by FICCI. He received the 'CEO - REAL ESTATE' award at the CEO AWARD 2015.