Pakistan: 15 killed, several injured in train derailment in Karachi

Meet the man who leads Rs 42,708 crore company, his family has Rs 1,14,930 crore net worth

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol opens up on his iconic character, says 'Tara Singh is our Hulk, Superman'

Sushant Singh Rajput's lookalike sets internet ablaze with uncanny resemblanace, watch his videos

Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2? Netizens react

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Best Bollywood movies on friendship to watch this Friendship Day 

10 Influential women who shaped the Mughal Empire

10 desi superfoods to support your gut health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

Kumar Sanu's fan cycles 1200 km from Rajasthan to Mumbai to meet him, singer impressed

Haryana violence: Bulldozer action continues, hotel from where stones were pelted demolished in Nuh

Anupam Kher misses Satish Kaushik on Friendship Day, shares photo

Meet the man who leads Rs 42,708 crore company, his family has Rs 1,14,930 crore net worth

Pirojsha joined the family business in 2004. He was appointed Executive Chairperson of Godrej Properties in 2017.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 04:43 PM IST

Pirojsha Godrej is the Executive Chairperson of Godrej Properties, the real estate arm of the Godrej Group. He is the son of Godrej Group chairman, Adi Godrej, who has a net worth of Rs 23,970 crore, according to Forbes. 

Pirojsha joined the family business in 2004 and became Executive Director at Godrej Properties in 2008. In 2012, he took over as chief executive officer (CEO) of the company. He led the company through a phase of rapid growth. In 2010, Pirojsha led the initial public offering of the company through which Godrej Properties raised USD 100 million.

The Godrej family controls the USD 5.2 billion (revenue) Godrej Group, the magazine reported. This is around Rs 42,990 crore as of today. The family has a net worth of Rs 1,14,930 crore as of December 10, 2022, Forbes reported.

Pirojsha completed his graduation from the Wharton School of Business in 2002. He then pursued his Master's in International Affairs from Columbia University. He went on to complete an MBA from Columbia Business School in 2008. He completed his schooling at The Cathedral & John Connon School.

In 2017, Pirojsha was appointed the Executive Chairperson of Godrej Properties. He also assumed the role of Executive Chairperson of Godrej Fund Management. After two years in 2019, Pirojsha founded Godrej Housing Finance and became its Executive Chairperson. Apart from business, his interests include chess, scuba diving and rare-book collecting. He is married and has two daughters. 

In 2015, Pirojsha was selected as 'Visionary of India - Young Achiever Extraordinaire' at the Brand Vision India 2020 Summit & Awards supported by FICCI. He received the 'CEO - REAL ESTATE' award at the CEO AWARD 2015.

