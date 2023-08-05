Headlines

Breaking: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram

Meet the man who works in Rs 3,66,000 crore company, son of India's richest billionaire in finance sector

24-year-old TikTok star Mahek Bukhari found guilty of killing mother's 21-year-old lover

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in 10 states including UP, Bihar; check latest forecast here

Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into lunar orbit: ISRO

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Breaking: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram

Meet the man who works in Rs 3,66,000 crore company, son of India's richest billionaire in finance sector

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan arrested after conviction in Toshakhana case, barred from politics for 5 years

IAS, IPS officers who married to fellow Civil Servants

India's highest-paid film directors

Bollywood actors who were teachers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Kangana Ranaut's first look from Chandramukhi 2 out, Archies look, BTS Suga's concert | E Wrap, Aug 05

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan arrested after conviction in Toshakhana case, barred from politics for 5 years

BTS' Suga gets emotional as parents attend D-Day Seoul concert, fans surprised as Jungkook joins

'Our time has come': Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham's young Poo aka Malvika Raaj gets engaged in Turkey, drops adorable photos

Not Salman Khan, but this actor was first choice for Madhuri Dixit-starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap locks lips with fiance Shane Gregoire in adorable pics from engagement bash

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet the man who works in Rs 3,66,000 crore company, son of India's richest billionaire in finance sector

Before joining the current company in 2021, he used to work with an MNC as a Business Analyst.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 09:31 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Jay Kotak is the co-head of Kotak811, India's foremost digital bank, incubated by Kotak Mahindra Bank. He is the son of Kotak Mahindra Bank's founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Uday Kotak who has a net worth of Rs 1,13,270 crore, as per Forbes.

Jay joined the Kotak 811 in 2021 and he is responsible for the strategy and the product. Before joining the bank, he used to work with McKinsey as a Business Analyst. He worked there for two years from 2012-2014. He also did an internship at Goldman Sachs in 2010.

His father, Uday Kotak, is one of the richest businessmen in India. He is also India's richest billionaire in the finance and investment sector, according to the Forbes List of richest India in 2022. His Kotak Mahindra Bank has a market capitalization of 3.66 trillion INR as of August 5, 2023. This is around Rs 3,66,000 crore. The share price of the bank was  Rs 1,837 as on August 4.

Jay is engaged to Aditi Arya, who is the 2015 Femina Miss India. Earlier this year, he confirmed his engagement to Aditi. Last year, rumours of their engagement had circulated online after both of them were seen posing outside the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Jay holds a bachelor's degree (BA) in History from Columbia University (2008-2011). He also did his MBA from Harvard Business School (2015-17). He completed his schooling at the Cathedral and John Connon School from 1993-227. Jay also worked at Infina Finance Private Limited as an Analyst for one year (2011 - 2012).

READ | Meet the engineer-turned-banker with Rs 7.08 crore salary, he heads Rs 6,79,000 crore company

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meta unveils AudioCraft generative AI tool for music creation

Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan arrested after being sentenced to three years in jail in Toshakhana corruption case

UPSC Success Story: Blind school teacher bagged AIR 48; know her inspiring journey

Chunky Panday breaks silence on reports of Ananya Panday dating Aditya Roy Kapur: 'This is collateral damage...'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Remo D’Souza shares BTS pics with 'energy ki dukaan' Ranveer Singh from Hearthrob shoot

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE