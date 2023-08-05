Meet the man who works in Rs 3,66,000 crore company, son of India's richest billionaire in finance sector

Before joining the current company in 2021, he used to work with an MNC as a Business Analyst.

Jay Kotak is the co-head of Kotak811, India's foremost digital bank, incubated by Kotak Mahindra Bank. He is the son of Kotak Mahindra Bank's founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Uday Kotak who has a net worth of Rs 1,13,270 crore, as per Forbes.

Jay joined the Kotak 811 in 2021 and he is responsible for the strategy and the product. Before joining the bank, he used to work with McKinsey as a Business Analyst. He worked there for two years from 2012-2014. He also did an internship at Goldman Sachs in 2010.

His father, Uday Kotak, is one of the richest businessmen in India. He is also India's richest billionaire in the finance and investment sector, according to the Forbes List of richest India in 2022. His Kotak Mahindra Bank has a market capitalization of 3.66 trillion INR as of August 5, 2023. This is around Rs 3,66,000 crore. The share price of the bank was Rs 1,837 as on August 4.

Jay is engaged to Aditi Arya, who is the 2015 Femina Miss India. Earlier this year, he confirmed his engagement to Aditi. Last year, rumours of their engagement had circulated online after both of them were seen posing outside the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Jay holds a bachelor's degree (BA) in History from Columbia University (2008-2011). He also did his MBA from Harvard Business School (2015-17). He completed his schooling at the Cathedral and John Connon School from 1993-227. Jay also worked at Infina Finance Private Limited as an Analyst for one year (2011 - 2012).

READ | Meet the engineer-turned-banker with Rs 7.08 crore salary, he heads Rs 6,79,000 crore company