Meet the engineer-turned-banker with Rs 7.08 crore salary, he heads Rs 6,79,000 crore company

He holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 05:10 PM IST

There are several stories of engineers who changed their career path after completing B.tech. They also became successful in those fields. One such person is Sandeep Bakhshi, who is an engineer-turned-banker. He is the Managing Director and CEO of ICICI Bank. Bakhshi has been with the ICICI Group since 1986. 

Sandeep Bakhshi's salary

Bakhshi, who leads Rs 6,79,000 crore bank, received a remuneration of Rs 7.08 crore in FY22, ET reported. The ICICI Bank has a market capitalisation of 6.79 trillion INR as on August 5, 2023. This is around Rs 6,79,000 crore. The price of one share of the bank was Rs 970.85 on Friday.

Bakhshi holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh. In postgraduate graduation, he did a management degree from Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur. He grew up in a defence services family and has attended several schools and colleges across India.

He is on the top position in the ICICI Bank since October 15, 2018. Prior to his appointment as MD and CEO, he was a Wholetime Director and the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the bank. Bakhshi joined the bank in 1986. Since then, he has handled various assignments across the group including in ICICI Limited, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, ICICI Bank and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance. 

When Bakshi took charge of the top post of ICICI Bank, the private lender was in trouble. His predecessor Chanda Kochhar had resigned under allegations of money laundering. Back then, Bakhshi helped the bank restore its lost credibility.

