Business

Meet India's richest billionaire in service sector who co-founded Rs 99,278 crore company, his net worth is...

His first business venture was in telecom but that never took off.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 08:44 PM IST

Rahul Bhatia is one of the richest billionaires in India. He co-founded Indigo with Rakesh Gangwal in 2006. Bhatia is the promoter and managing director of the company. The airline is headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana. 
 
Rahul Bhatia's net worth 

According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Bhatia has a net worth of USD 5.31 billion as of June 5. This is around Rs 43,710 crore today. He occupies the 22nd rank among Indian billionaires. He is also the richest Indian in the service sector, as per Forbes. 

Bhatia is also the group managing director of InterGlobe Enterprises. Interglobe Aviation's Indigo has a market capitalisation of 992.78 billion INR as of August 1, 2023. This is around Rs 99,278 crore. The share price of the company was Rs 2,575 on Tuesday.

Bhatia holds a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada. His first business venture was in telecom but that never took off due to regulatory hurdles. He established InterGlobe Enterprises in 1989 with its flagship business of Air Transport Management. 

InterGlobe has diversified its portfolio, which now includes Aviation (IndiGo), Hospitality, Logistics, Airline Management, Travel Commerce, Advanced Pilot Training and Aircraft As per Forbes, IndiGo has 300 aircraft and 101 destinations. In 2022, IndiGo’s parent company partnered with UPS (a logistics giant) and formed Movin, a new logistics brand in India. In 2011, Rahul was recognized as the ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ by Ernst & Young.

