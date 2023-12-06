Headlines

Meet man who failed Class 12, began career with Rs 11000 salary, now owns 3 companies

This man was born in a poor family and is now the owner of three companies. Know his story here.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 05:53 AM IST

Sushil Singh was born into a poor family and faced many hardships but did not give in to his miseries. Today, he is the owner of three successful companies. Singh is a native of Jaunpur, Mumbai and his family lived in a chawl. 

Singh's father was a security guard at a bank and his mother was a homemaker. Sushil sought his school education from a school that ran for low-income families. However, Sushil gradually lost interest in his studies and failed Class 12. But he worked hard and passed the 12th standard next year. 

After this, he graduated in Computer Science from Allahabad University. However, he was not interested in college and left college in the second year. He, later, did a polytechnic course and took up an entry-level telecaller and sales executive job. 

At this job, Sushil was paid a mere Rs 11,000 salary. 

After some time, Sushil tied the knot with software engineer Sarita Rawat. It was with his wife, that Sushil began BPO in Noida in collaboration with a US-based business. This is where SSR Techvision came into existence. After working for just three to four months with a US-based business, he got a co-working space in Noida.

Sushil decided to buy the entire Noida building after 2.5 years. After this, he started Dibaco. It is a global B2C online clothing store. After this he launched his third business Saiva System Inc. He started it in 2019. It is a multinational IT consulting company. 

Read: Housing prices rise in 41 cities including Delhi, Mumbai in July-Sept quarter

Sushil Singh's companies include SSR Techvision, Deebaco and Cyva Systems. But his path to reach here was full of struggle. Sushil Singh, who started his career with a monthly salary of just Rs 11,000, has earnings in crores today. Sushil has made his mark as a technopreneur. He is the founder of three profitable companies as well as an NGO.

