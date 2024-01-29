Meet man who was denied coaching for IIT-JEE exam, got admission in MIT, Ratan Tata funded his...

This man was born blind but this did not stop him from achieving great miles. Know his inspiring story here.

Srikanth Bolla is an Indian entrepreneur and the founder of Bollant Industries. His extraordinary journey poses as an inspiration to many. Sometimes, we take our blessings and gifts for granted and forget how privileged we are to have a healthy body and mind. We make excuses very easily to avoid putting that extra work for greater achievements. But, Srikanth Bolla is one person whose shortcomings did not stop him from achieving big.

Bolla was born in Seetharamapuram of Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh in 1991. He has been visually impaired since birth. His struggles began with birth. His parents were poor and illiterate. Srikanth's parents were advised by neighbours to have him killed but his parents decided otherwise. They helped Srikanth with everything he needed.

He wanted to study science after 10th but he was not permitted to take the subject. So, he filed a case, and after six months of waiting, Srikanth was finally allowed to study science.

Bolla topped his Class in the 12th board exam with 98 per cent. Post his Class 12, he wanted to join IIT-JEE coaching but he was again denied admission. But this setback did not stop him. He worked hard and secured a seat at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, MIT to study Management Science. He was the first international blind student.

Srikanth Bolla was even offered a job in America but he wanted to do something in India. So he moved to India and launched Bollant Industries in 2012.

Bollant Industries manufactures areca-based products. It has several employees who are specially-abled. This company grew exponentially. Srikanth Bolla received funding from Ratan Tata for his company.

In 2011 and co-founded the Samanvai Centre for Children with Multiple Disabilities where he began a Braille printing press to help students with multiple disabilities in several ways. In 2017, he was listed in Forbes 30 under 30.