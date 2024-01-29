Elon Musk to Warren Buffett: Check out the educational qualification of world’s top billionaires

The world's wealthiest billionaires are not only multimillionaires with substantial fortunes to their names, but also highly accomplished, successful, and intelligent people.

In addition to being multimillionaires with substantial fortunes, the world's wealthiest billionaires are also extraordinarily successful, well-off, and intelligent people. By starting profitable companies, making smart investments, or inheriting wealth, these billionaires have accumulated enormous wealth. Knowing the educational backgrounds of the wealthiest people on the planet reveals that some of them have outstanding educational backgrounds, while others dropped out of school.

Elon Musk

After completing his bachelor's degree in science and arts at the University of Pennsylvania, where he graduated with two bachelor's degrees in 1997, he moved to California to enrol in Stanford University's PhD programme in energy physics, but he left the programme after just two days in order to start his business.

Bernard Arnault

In 1971, he earned his bachelor's degree in engineering and mathematics from France's top engineering school, École Polytechnique.

Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering (BSE) in computer science and electrical engineering from Princeton University.

Bill Gates

In 1973, Bill Gates enrolled at Harvard as a pre-law student. However, he quickly advanced through "the university's most rigorous mathematics and graduate level computer science courses" before deciding to drop out from Harvard University to found Microsoft.

Mark Zuckerberg

While attending Harvard to study computer science and psychology, Mark Zuckerberg created "Facebook." Zuckerberg left the esteemed university to concentrate on Facebook.

Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett enrolled at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School with a business major, but he later transferred to the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, where, at the age of 20, he earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration. After that, he graduated from Columbia Business School with a Master of Science in economics.