Elon Musk to Warren Buffett: Check out the educational qualification of world’s top billionaires

Twitter
Headlines

Sachin Tendulkar-backed Rs 4206 crore company inks pact with Rolls-Royce to make...

‘Wait is finally over': Fans react after Sarfaraz Khan earns maiden India call-up for 2nd Test vs England

Government extends ban on terrorist group SIMI for 5 more years

'Never visited NCA...': Rohit Sharma's high praise for Virat Kohli's excellence

No more elections in India, if Modi wins 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says Congress President Kharge

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

‘Wait is finally over': Fans react after Sarfaraz Khan earns maiden India call-up for 2nd Test vs England

Bigg Boss 17 | Munawar Faruqui Reveals Why He Almost Quit Show: 'I Was Going Through A Lot...'

'Never visited NCA...': Rohit Sharma's high praise for Virat Kohli's excellence

8 reasons why budget is important

Tips to protect your plants in winter

8 superfoods that are natural blood purifiers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Bigg Boss 17 | Munawar Faruqui Reveals Why He Almost Quit Show: 'I Was Going Through A Lot...'

Bihar Politics: Who Is Samrat Choudhary? Bihar's Set To Be Deputy CM

Shocking! Vince McMahon Resigns From WWE After Former Employee Janel Grant Files Suit

Mannara Chopra says Ankita Lokhande getting evicted before her in BB17 finale is 'more than karma' | Exclusive

Arun Mashettey reacts to Munawar Faruqui winning BB17, says 'I was neither called cheater nor beater' | Exclusive

Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii Dimri trolled for ‘cringe’ performance on ‘Pehle Bhi Main’: ‘Bacchon ke school function se…'

HomeBusiness

Business

Elon Musk to Warren Buffett: Check out the educational qualification of world’s top billionaires

The world's wealthiest billionaires are not only multimillionaires with substantial fortunes to their names, but also highly accomplished, successful, and intelligent people.

article-main

Ritik Raj

Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 04:54 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In addition to being multimillionaires with substantial fortunes, the world's wealthiest billionaires are also extraordinarily successful, well-off, and intelligent people. By starting profitable companies, making smart investments, or inheriting wealth, these billionaires have accumulated enormous wealth. Knowing the educational backgrounds of the wealthiest people on the planet reveals that some of them have outstanding educational backgrounds, while others dropped out of school.

Elon Musk
After completing his bachelor's degree in science and arts at the University of Pennsylvania, where he graduated with two bachelor's degrees in 1997, he moved to California to enrol in Stanford University's PhD programme in energy physics, but he left the programme after just two days in order to start his business.

Bernard Arnault
In 1971, he earned his bachelor's degree in engineering and mathematics from France's top engineering school, École Polytechnique.

Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering (BSE) in computer science and electrical engineering from Princeton University.

Bill Gates 
In 1973, Bill Gates enrolled at Harvard as a pre-law student. However, he quickly advanced through "the university's most rigorous mathematics and graduate level computer science courses" before deciding to drop out from Harvard University to found Microsoft.

Mark Zuckerberg
While attending Harvard to study computer science and psychology, Mark Zuckerberg created "Facebook." Zuckerberg left the esteemed university to concentrate on Facebook.

Warren Buffett
Warren Buffett enrolled at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School with a business major, but he later transferred to the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, where, at the age of 20, he earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration. After that, he graduated from Columbia Business School with a Master of Science in economics.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet billionaire who has overtaken Elon Musk as world's richest man, owner of Louis Vuitton, his net worth is...

CAA to be implemented across India in a week: BJP leader Shantanu Thakur's 'guarantee'

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha's debut production Girls Will Be Girls bags two major awards at Sundance Film Festival 2024

"First step to justice...": Rahul Gandhi reaffirms push for caste census after Telangana rolls out exercise

Mukesh Ambani, Tata backed Ola-rival BluSmart gets big push, receives Rs 2000000000 from…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE