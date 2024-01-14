Headlines

Hours after quitting from Congress, Milind Deora joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he's hopeless about Bollywood's future: 'Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…'

Delhi schools to reopen tomorrow, no classes before 9am and beyond 5pm

At 15°C maximum temperature, Kashmir is warmer than Delhi this year; know how it is affecting tourism

'No compromise on...': Sanjay Raut as Milind Deora quits Congress

Meet woman, who is mother-in-law of star India cricketer, runs Rs 800 crore business, her daughter is...

RK Singh, Sheila Singh's husband, earlier worked at Kanoi Group's Binaguri Tea Company.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 11:41 AM IST

The ex-captain of the Indian cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has built a substantial business empire valued at crores, and one of his enterprises is overseen by Sheila Singh.

Sheila Singh serves as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dhoni Entertainment Limited, a multi-crore business venture. Notably, Sheila Singh is the mother of Sakshi Singh Dhoni and Mahendra Singh Dhoni's mother-in-law.

In the expansion of his business empire, the CSK skipper chose to keep it within the family. Since 2020, both CEOs of Dhoni Entertainment Private Limited have been Sakshi Dhoni and her mother, Sheila Singh.

Sheila Singh, in her first role as the head of a company, has, alongside her daughter Sakshi Dhoni, led MS Dhoni's production house to new heights, establishing a multi-million dollar foundation and releasing successful projects.

RK Singh, Sheila Singh's husband, had previously worked with MS Dhoni's father, Pan Singh Dhoni, in the early stages of Dhoni's career at Kanoi Group's 'Binaguri Tea Company. While RK Singh was associated with work, Sheila Singh, at that time, managed household affairs and took care of her children.

Under the joint leadership of Sheila Singh and Sakshi Dhoni during the past four years at Dhoni Entertainment Private Limited, the company's net worth has reportedly surpassed Rs 800 crore. Sakshi Dhoni currently holds the most significant share in MS Dhoni's production house.

Dhoni Entertainment is just one among the various companies and business ventures established by the former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, contributing significantly to his overall net worth of Rs 1030 crore.

