Meet Shailesh Modak, software engineer who quit his job to grow saffron, now earns in lakhs (file photo)

India has apparently become the home of entrepreneurs. We have heard several stories of people who were well-settled in their jobs but quit to start their businesses. Many of them succeeded in their businesses. One such person is Shailesh Modak. He was a software engineer in Pune. He was well-settled in his corporate job, but Shailesh was intent on doing something else.

He came up with a unique business idea that couples hydroponics and a love for nature. He decided to try his hands in the agriculture sector.

Firstly, he started his business while continuing his job. Shailesh started to rent honeybees on a farm for the purpose of pollination. However, his business idea did not work well. But during this, he learned a lot about farming. In 2016, he quit his work and started to devote himself to his business full-time.

In 2018, the former techie stumbled on the idea of hydroponics, a technique of growing plants using a water-based nutrient solution rather than soil. Then the idea of growing saffron crossed his mind. Saffron is one of the most expensive spices. He decided to focus on saffron. Today, his venture which focuses on saffron grown in shipping containers earns him lakhs.

He uses various hi-tech devices to make a suitable environment for crops in the container. Modak said saffron was grown with the help of premium quality crocus corms/bulbs procured from Pampore in Kashmir, Economic Times reported.

Who is Shailesh Modak? He is now a promoter of his start-up 365DFarms. He is a passionate entrepreneur having rich corporate experience of more than 13 years in Software & technology area.

According to the 365DFarms website, he is officially a certified trainer of ‘Khadi Gram Udyog’s CBRT’. He actively spread knowledge of beekeeping and sustainable farming with more than 700+ farmers and students.

