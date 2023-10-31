Headlines

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Best Lipsticks under 45% off

PAK vs BAN Dream11 prediction, match preview, fantasy cricket tips: Captains, probable playing 11s, other details

Discover Ultimate Luxury in Thailand: Exquisite Escapes Await

Meet Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, co-founder of Rs 5,65,000 crore firm, donated Rs 225 crore, his net worth is…

Apple sends hacking alerts, Opposition leader claims government's involvement

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Best Lipsticks under 45% off

PAK vs BAN Dream11 prediction, match preview, fantasy cricket tips: Captains, probable playing 11s, other details

Discover Ultimate Luxury in Thailand: Exquisite Escapes Await

7 Must eat superfoods to boost oxygen level

6 healthy substitutes for white sugar to live a healthy lifestyle

7 Karwa chauth looks for newly weds

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

Aakash Chopra On Controversy Around Babar Azam's Captaincy & Players Not Getting Paid | World Cup

Bigg Boss 17: Isha-Abhishek-Samarth's love triangle drama keeps viewers hooked

Dangerous rocket attack between Lebanon and Israel flare-up the night sky amid the Gaza conflict!

Bobby Deol says he started drinking during career's low phase, snapped when son told wife 'Papa sits at home and you...'

India's most expensive film was a huge box office failure, made only Rs 31 crore, director quit filmmaking in grief

Once busiest Indian actor, this star signed 70 films after back-to-back blockbusters, hasn't given solo hit in 25 years

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, co-founder of Rs 5,65,000 crore firm, donated Rs 225 crore, his net worth is…

He is the donor of the largest philanthropic gift ever received by the 105-year-old institute from an individual. He contributed Rs 225 crores to develop a Centre for Brain Research at the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Infosys is one of the biggest IT companies in India with a market cap of more than Rs 5,65,000 crore. Started in 1981, Infosys has some big companies from all over the globe as its clients. The company was founded by Narayana Murthy, along with 6 of his partners who are all now billionaires. One such Narayana Murthy partner and Infosys co-founder who is recognised for his leadership worldwide is Senapathy Gopalakrishnan who is also known as Kris. As per Forbes, Gopalakrishnan currently has a net worth of more than Rs 2,49,72 crore. Born in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Gopalakrishnan holds master’s degrees in physics and computer science from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. He served as the Vice Chairman of Infosys from 2011 to 2014, and as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director from 2007 to 2011.

Gopalakrishnan retired from Infosys in 2014 and he is currently the chairman of Axilor Ventures, an accelerator that helps start-ups during the early stage of their journey. Until now, he has invested in a range of startups, such as Ki Mobility, a provider of automobile services. He has also created a digital app called Itihaasa that chronicles the evolution of India's IT industry.

In January 2011, the Government of India awarded Senapathy Gopalakrishnan the Padma Bhushan, the country’s third highest civilian honor. He is the donor of the largest philanthropic gift ever received by the 105-year-old institute from an individual. He contributed Rs 225 crores to develop a Centre for Brain Research at the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore.

Recognized as a global business and technology thought leader, he was voted the top CEO (IT services category) in Institutional Investor's inaugural ranking of Asia's Top Executives. He was selected as one of the winners of the 2nd Asian Corporate Director Recognition Awards by Corporate Governance Asia in 2011. Kris was also selected to Thinkers 50, an elite list of global business thinkers, in 2009. He was elected President of India's apex industry chamber, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for 2013 – 14, and served as one of the co-chairs of the World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2014.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 2599 Diwali gift, launches one of India’s cheapest phone with WhatsApp, YouTube

When is Diwali 2023? Know date, time, significance, more

IND vs ENG, ODI World Cup: India's worries mount as Rohit Sharma likely to miss crucial clash against England

Not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan; these actors were Rakesh Roshan's first choices for Karan Arjun, one refused because...

BB17: Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar almost get into physical fight over Isha, netizens call them ‘saste Sid-Asim'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE