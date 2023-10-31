Meet Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, co-founder of Rs 5,65,000 crore firm, donated Rs 225 crore, his net worth is…

He is the donor of the largest philanthropic gift ever received by the 105-year-old institute from an individual. He contributed Rs 225 crores to develop a Centre for Brain Research at the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore.

Infosys is one of the biggest IT companies in India with a market cap of more than Rs 5,65,000 crore. Started in 1981, Infosys has some big companies from all over the globe as its clients. The company was founded by Narayana Murthy, along with 6 of his partners who are all now billionaires. One such Narayana Murthy partner and Infosys co-founder who is recognised for his leadership worldwide is Senapathy Gopalakrishnan who is also known as Kris. As per Forbes, Gopalakrishnan currently has a net worth of more than Rs 2,49,72 crore. Born in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Gopalakrishnan holds master’s degrees in physics and computer science from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. He served as the Vice Chairman of Infosys from 2011 to 2014, and as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director from 2007 to 2011.

Gopalakrishnan retired from Infosys in 2014 and he is currently the chairman of Axilor Ventures, an accelerator that helps start-ups during the early stage of their journey. Until now, he has invested in a range of startups, such as Ki Mobility, a provider of automobile services. He has also created a digital app called Itihaasa that chronicles the evolution of India's IT industry.

In January 2011, the Government of India awarded Senapathy Gopalakrishnan the Padma Bhushan, the country’s third highest civilian honor. He is the donor of the largest philanthropic gift ever received by the 105-year-old institute from an individual. He contributed Rs 225 crores to develop a Centre for Brain Research at the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore.

Recognized as a global business and technology thought leader, he was voted the top CEO (IT services category) in Institutional Investor's inaugural ranking of Asia's Top Executives. He was selected as one of the winners of the 2nd Asian Corporate Director Recognition Awards by Corporate Governance Asia in 2011. Kris was also selected to Thinkers 50, an elite list of global business thinkers, in 2009. He was elected President of India's apex industry chamber, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for 2013 – 14, and served as one of the co-chairs of the World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2014.