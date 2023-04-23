Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Sandeep Varaganti, Isha Ambani’s close aide, CEO of Mukesh Ambani’s e-comm venture JioMart

JioMart CEO Sandeep Varaganti is focused on helping small and medium-sized entrepreneurs and businesses to take advantage of the growing e-commerce space.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 09:03 AM IST

Meet Sandeep Varaganti, Isha Ambani’s close aide, CEO of Mukesh Ambani’s e-comm venture JioMart
Meet Sandeep Varaganti, Isha Ambani’s close aide, CEO of Mukesh Ambani’s e-comm venture JioMart

Reliance Retail’s e-commerce venture JioMart has grown very popular in a short span of time. Isha Ambani-led JioMart was launched in May 2020 with 200 cities and is on course to cover entire India soon. According to Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures, JioMart will cover the entire country, serving over 7,500 towns and 3 lakh villages by 2025.

The CEO of JioMart – Reliance Retail is Sandeep Varaganti. He works closely with Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani. 

Who is Sandeep Varaganti?

JioMart’s CEO Sandeep Varaganti is an astute professional with a solid experience of scaling up businesses. Sandeep Varaganti is focused on helping small and medium-sized entrepreneurs and businesses to take advantage of the growing e-commerce space.

JioMart CEO Sandeep Varaganti has a good professional experience and he has worked with companies like Cognizant, Amazon, and Prione.

Sandeep Varaganti has completed his degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad. He has done his MBA from INSEAD, France.

Sandeep Varaganti is a car and bike enthusiast and a sports lover. He closely follows Cricket, Lawn Tennis and Formula One.

The aim of Sandeep Varaganti is to create the largest and most trustworthy online marketplace in the world and with JioMart, he is on course to achieve his goal. Sandeep Varaganti wants to make JioMart the most preferred e-marketplace for buyers as well as the sellers.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Shehzada, Kabzaa, Jubilee Part 2, binge-watch these movies and shows on OTT
In pics: Step inside Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's lavish Worli home worth Rs 58 crore
In pics: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia, Huma Qureshi, Gauhar Khan attend Baba Siddique's annual Iftaar in stylish outfits
In pics: Diljit Dosanjh adds desi flavor at Coachella Music Festival, gets chatty with DJ Diplo
From Neena Gupta to Sushmita Sen: Look at Bollywood’s single moms
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Chennai: IMD predicts heavy rains in 15 TN districts on Sunday
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.