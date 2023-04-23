Meet Sandeep Varaganti, Isha Ambani’s close aide, CEO of Mukesh Ambani’s e-comm venture JioMart

Reliance Retail’s e-commerce venture JioMart has grown very popular in a short span of time. Isha Ambani-led JioMart was launched in May 2020 with 200 cities and is on course to cover entire India soon. According to Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures, JioMart will cover the entire country, serving over 7,500 towns and 3 lakh villages by 2025.

The CEO of JioMart – Reliance Retail is Sandeep Varaganti. He works closely with Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani.

Who is Sandeep Varaganti?

JioMart’s CEO Sandeep Varaganti is an astute professional with a solid experience of scaling up businesses. Sandeep Varaganti is focused on helping small and medium-sized entrepreneurs and businesses to take advantage of the growing e-commerce space.

JioMart CEO Sandeep Varaganti has a good professional experience and he has worked with companies like Cognizant, Amazon, and Prione.

Sandeep Varaganti has completed his degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad. He has done his MBA from INSEAD, France.

Sandeep Varaganti is a car and bike enthusiast and a sports lover. He closely follows Cricket, Lawn Tennis and Formula One.

The aim of Sandeep Varaganti is to create the largest and most trustworthy online marketplace in the world and with JioMart, he is on course to achieve his goal. Sandeep Varaganti wants to make JioMart the most preferred e-marketplace for buyers as well as the sellers.