Meet Ritesh Arora-Nakul Aggarwal, IIT Bombay graduates who built Rs 33000 crore company, profitable within just 6 month

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 07:22 PM IST

Indian software unicorn BrowserStack, founded by two IIT-Bombay graduates, has been growing steadily. The company’s revenue increased by 59 percent from Rs 263,3 crore (FY21) to Rs 418.4 crore (FY22) in a year. The young turks who founded the company - Ritesh Arora and Nakul Aggarwal - are both worth over Rs 12,000 crore individually, as per an ET report. 

BrowserStack is one of the world’s leading software testing platforms. It became a unicorn in FY22 after bagging $200 million in its Series B round of funding. This valued the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) firm at $4 billion (around Rs 33,106 crore, as of February 19, 2022). Incredibly, the brainchild of Arora and Aggarwal became profitable within just six months of them founding BrowserStack. 

Co-founders Nakul Aggarwal and Ritesh Arora both graduated from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay in 2006. Around 5 years after completing their engineering in computer science, they founded BrowserStack in 2011 in Mumbai. 

Arora and Aggarwal saw a problem and set out to solve a problem which had so much potential that they tasted profitability within just 6 months of the company’s inception. Ritesh takes care of the CEO responsibilities while Nakul is the CTO of the company.

