Meet Reliance’s highest paid employee, gets more than Rs 240000000 salary, he is Mukesh Ambani’s…

Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in the country with a net worth of more than Rs 833215 crore. He is spearheading Reliance Industries which is the most valuable company in India with a market cap of more than Rs 1763000 crore. The conglomerate is involved in a wide range of businesses through its subsidiaries that are being led by Mukesh Ambani’s close associates and family members. One such close aide of Mukesh Ambanii is also the highest paid Reliance employee. The person that we are talking about, takes a better annual salary than any member of the Ambani family. Nikhil Meswani is the highest paid employee of Reliance Industries. He is son of Mukesh Ambani’s first boss Rasikbhai Meswani. Nikhil Meswani and his brother earn over Rs 24 crore each.

When India's richest man Mukesh Ambani entered the business world that was dominated by his father Dhirubhai Ambani, the young Ambani was mentored by Rasikbhai Meswani. For those who are unaware, Rasikbhai was a nephew of Dhirubhai Ambani. He was also one of the original directors of Reliance and was assigned to guide Mukesh. In a past interview, Mukesh recalled how Dhirubhai had appointed Rasikbhai, who was then managing the burgeoning polyester segment, as his first supervisor.

Now, Rasikbhai Meswani's son, Nikhil Meswani, stands as the highest-paid employee at Reliance Industries. Nikhil joined Reliance in 1986 and has been serving as a Whole-time Director, with the title of Executive Director, on the company's board since July 1, 1988. He followed a path similar to Mukesh Ambani. He started his career as a project officer. His primary focus is on the petrochemicals division, where he has played a pivotal role in establishing Reliance as a global powerhouse in the petrochemical industry.

Nikhil Meswani is also involved in the affairs of Reliance-owned Indian Premier League cricket franchise Mumbai Indians, Indian Super League and other sports initiatives of the company. It is worth noting that although Mukesh Ambani spearheads one of India’s biggest companies, he does not draw any salary. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the billionaire used to take a salary of Rs 15 crore per annum.