Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Ravi Kumar, CEO of Rs 30,000 crore Ratan Tata-backed company, check his business and IPL 2023 connection

In 2009, Upstox CEO and co-founder Ravi Kumar along with his brothers - Raghu and Shrini, co-founded Upstox (the then RKSV securities).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 03:11 PM IST

Meet Ravi Kumar, CEO of Rs 30,000 crore Ratan Tata-backed company, check his business and IPL 2023 connection
Meet Ravi Kumar, CEO of Rs 30,000 crore Ratan Tata-backed company

Ravi Kumar, the CEO and founder of Upstox, one of India's fastest-growing investment platform, was brought up in the US and was interested in stock market from a very early age. Upstox CEO Ravi Kumar used to trade in stocks from the age of 16.

Ravi Kumar completed his Computer Science degree from the University of California-Irvine and started working at Thinkorswim trading platform, a flagship of TD Ameritrade. The job was paying him well but he decided to launch his own business and soon he and his brother Raghu started an automated proprietary trading desk in Chicago. The business did well but then recession struck the US in 2008 and the market crash forced Ravi Kumar to shift his focus to India.

In 2009, Ravi Kumar along with his brothers - Raghu and Shrini, co-founded Upstox (the then RKSV securities). The idea behind Upstox was to provide an investment opportunity platform to retail traders and investors in India.

Upstox is currently the second-largest stock brokerage firm in India. The success of Upstox can be gauged from the fact that billionaire investor Ratan Tata is also an investor in the company.

“When we look at an average Indian customer today, we see a massive gap — on the trading and investment front, the ease of use, and just managing their finances overall. So we see this as an opportunity to help them invest their wealth in a better way,” Ravi Kumar once said in an interview.

In order to establish itself as a company which has a diversified customer base, Upstox has collaborated with the 2023 Indian Premier League too. The net worth of Upstox is USD 3.4 billion, which means the company is now valued more than Zerodha and Groww.

With the ongoing upward socio-economic mobility of Indians, it is evident that sound financial management practices are going mainstream in Indian society. As a result, India looks set to embark on a path of becoming a hub of the fintech revolution. An encouraging environment of financial education and investment, coupled with India’s aspirational demography will play an enabling role in that reality.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet IAS Topper Pari Bishnoi who cleared UPSC in 3rd attempt, her journey in pics
Mouni Roy drapes grey georgette saree by designer Nikita-Vishakha, price is...
Radhika Merchant, Anand Ambani’s fiance wears Banarsi lahenga for Isha Ambani welcome party, check photos
Aamir Ali, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin attend Krishna Mukherjee's mehendi; bride-to-be shares memories from festivities
Different 'shades' of Sania Mirza: Times when India's Tennis Queen slayed in sunglasses, see pics here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 668 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.