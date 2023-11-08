Meet BITS Pilani, IIM alumnus who leads Ratan Tata's Rs 5,025 crore company, he's a passionate marketer, author

He has been the chairman of Rs 5,025 crore company since September 2014 and associated with Tata Group since 1987.

There are several businessmen in India, who have been associated with a particular company for a long time. They led several roles in their organisation and later elevated to top position of the company. One such person is R Harish Bhat, who is the Brand Custodian at Tata Sons and Chairman of Tata Coffee Limited.

He joined the Tata Group in 1987 as an officer in the Tata Administrative Service (TAS). Bhat completed his graduation in engineering from BITS Pilani in 1985. Bhat is also an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad wherein he did PGDM from 1985-87. He has been the chairman of Tata Coffee since 2014. The company has a market capitalisation of Rs 5,025 crore as of November 8, 2023.

Bhat has held several senior roles in the Tata Group over the past 35 years, including managing director of Tata Global Beverages and chief operating officer of the watches and jewellery businesses of the Titan Company

Currently, he is a Director on the Boards of several other Tata Companies, including Trent Ltd., Tata Starbucks Pvt. Ltd., Infiniti Retail Ltd., and Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited. He has played a key role in several strategic moves of the Group over the past two decades, including the launch and nurturing of many iconic brands of the Tata Group, the successful turnaround of the Jewellery business, and the acquisition of Tetley.

Bhat is passionate about writing and is a prolific writer who often writes in various national publications. He has four published books to his credit, including the recent national bestseller “#Tata Stories”, which narrates 40 inspiring stories from the history of the Tata group.