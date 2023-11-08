Headlines

5 important things to keep in mind before buying gold

Meet BITS Pilani, IIM alumnus who leads Ratan Tata's Rs 5,025 crore company, he's a passionate marketer, author

This actress married at 15, became mother at 17, scolded Sunny Deol for being late on sets, was replaced in many films

IBM to invest $500 million in AI firms via new venture fund

The Lady Killer director takes U-turn after saying Arjun film was released incomplete, says statement was misinterpreted

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet BITS Pilani, IIM alumnus who leads Ratan Tata's Rs 5,025 crore company, he's a passionate marketer, author

This actress married at 15, became mother at 17, scolded Sunny Deol for being late on sets, was replaced in many films

IBM to invest $500 million in AI firms via new venture fund

6 habits to create and sustain good relations

5 Indian billionaires who chose village life over cities

8 benefits of good posture

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

Bigg Boss 17: Neil-Aishwarya spat at each other, latter says 'shut your mouth'

Mizoram assembly polls 2023: CM Zoramthanga failed to cast his vote due to EVM malfunction!

Shocking! CRPF jawan on poll duty injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma | Election 2023

This actress married at 15, became mother at 17, scolded Sunny Deol for being late on sets, was replaced in many films

The Lady Killer director takes U-turn after saying Arjun film was released incomplete, says statement was misinterpreted

Meet Tiger 3 director Maneesh Sharma, his last film starring Shah Rukh Khan was huge flop, he won National Award for...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet BITS Pilani, IIM alumnus who leads Ratan Tata's Rs 5,025 crore company, he's a passionate marketer, author

He has been the chairman of Rs 5,025 crore company since September 2014 and associated with Tata Group since 1987.

article-main
Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 04:13 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

There are several businessmen in India, who have been associated with a particular company for a long time. They led several roles in their organisation and later elevated to top position of the company. One such person is R Harish Bhat, who is the Brand Custodian at Tata Sons and Chairman of Tata Coffee Limited. 

He joined the Tata Group in 1987 as an officer in the Tata Administrative Service (TAS). Bhat completed his graduation in engineering from BITS Pilani in 1985. Bhat is also an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad wherein he did PGDM from 1985-87. He has been the chairman of Tata Coffee since 2014. The company has a market capitalisation of Rs 5,025 crore as of November 8, 2023.

Bhat has held several senior roles in the Tata Group over the past 35 years, including managing director of Tata Global Beverages and chief operating officer of the watches and jewellery businesses of the Titan Company

Currently, he is a Director on the Boards of several other Tata Companies, including Trent Ltd., Tata Starbucks Pvt. Ltd., Infiniti Retail Ltd., and Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited. He has played a key role in several strategic moves of the Group over the past two decades, including the launch and nurturing of many iconic brands of the Tata Group, the successful turnaround of the Jewellery business, and the acquisition of Tetley.

READ | Meet man who once worked in BPO, now part of Rs 200000 crore company, son of billionaire with Rs 94920 cr net worth

Bhat is passionate about writing and is a prolific writer who often writes in various national publications. He has four published books to his credit, including the recent national bestseller “#Tata Stories”, which narrates 40 inspiring stories from the history of the Tata group.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

MedAlliance, a pioneering medical device startup, acquired by Cordis of USA in a landmark USD 1.135 billion deal

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV available with Rs 3.5 lakh discount ahead of Diwali, check details

Dhanteras 2023: What is the significance of buying gold, silver on this auspicious day of Dhanatrayodashi?

Chhattisgarh Elections 2023: Voting for 20 seats in phase 1 today, 60,000 security personnel in place

Sam Bahadur trailer: Vicky Kaushal's portrayal of Sam Manekshaw has fans calling him 'greatest actor of his generation'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE