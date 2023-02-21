Meet PhysicsWallah CEO Alakh Pandey, crorepati college dropout who once rejected Rs 75 crore job offer

PhysicsWallah CEO Alakh Pandey (Photo - PhysicsWallah)

PhysicsWallah CEO Alakh Pandey, who is a successful entrepreneur and YouTuber through his educational venture, is set to marry journalist Shivani Dubey this month, according to MoneyControl reports. Pandey and Dubey are set to be married in February in a lavish hotel in Delhi.

Alakh Pandey is all set to marry his partner Shivani Dubey, who is a freelance journalist who covers various beats like culture, lifestyle, politics, and social trends. She has written for establishments like VICE, ELLE, Refinery29, i-D, and more.

Alakh Pandey is one of the most sought-after entrepreneurs after he started his own venture PhysicsWallah, which is now worth Rs 8500 crore. The PhysicsWallah CEO had earlier rejected job packages worth crores before starting his own company.

Who is PhysicsWallah CEO Alakh Pandey?

Alakh Pandey is an entrepreneur who dropped out of college at the young age of 20 and returned to her hometown, Prayagraj. He started his career as a 22-year-old physics teacher who used to earn Rs 5000 per month. During this time, he also turned down a job offer from a massive unicorn, giving him a job package of Rs 75 crore.

His YouTube channel PhysicsWallah started to gather traction and grow during the Covid period and eventually turned into a full-fledged ed-tech company. The company soon became a multi-crore venture after he partnered with Prateek Maheshwari to boost the startup.

PhysicsWallah has now turned into a full ed-tech company from just a YouTube channel that helps NEET and JEE aspirants prepare for entrance now has over 50 lakh downloads on Android Play Store and over 69 lakh subscribers on YouTube.

According to media reports, Alakh Pandey now has a net worth of Rs 96.8 crores, with the PhysicsWallah YouTube channel having more than 9.1 million subscribers to date. Further, PhysicsWallah clocked revenue of Rs 350 crores in the last financial year, with a workforce of 19,000.

Alakh Pandey is set to get married to freelance journalist Shivani Dubey in February, at a lavish 5-star hotel in Delhi.

