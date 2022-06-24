On PhysicsWallah's Alakh Pandey turning down Unacademy's multi-crore offer, Gaurav Munjal says THIS

File Photo

College dropout Alakh Pandey recently became one of the newest unicorn founders of India. His ed-tech startup PhysicsWallah raised $100 million (around Rs 777 crore) funding earlier this month to reach a valuation of $1 billion (over Rs 8,551 crore).

As news of PhysicsWallah’s startup success erupted, lesser-known information about Pandey surfaced. Having started PhysicsWallah as a YouTube channel back in 2016, Pandey’s talents were spotted by an Indian ed-tech behemoth who had reportedly offered him a salary of somewhere between Rs 40 crore to Rs 75 crore to come on their roll. The company was later reported to be Unacademy, another ed-tech unicorn founded by Gaurav Munjal, Roman Saini and Hemesh Singh.

After a little over a fortnight from when the news of PhysicsWallah turning unicorn broke, Munjal has broken his silence on the report of Unacademy’s offer and his thoughts on Pandey. It came when Munjal was revealing his thoughts on the future of EdTech on a Twitter thread.

“EdTech is here to stay. In fact I am more bullish on it than I ever was. Opening a few Centres in two of our categories should not be linked to EdTech failing. Correlation is not causation,” he tweeted.

One user asked Munjal his thoughts on PW. The Unacademy CEO replied that Pandey was a “really good guy” and he likes him except for the fact that he made the funding announcement about the Unacademy offer that he had turned down.

“Really good guy. I like him. Except the fact that he made his funding announcement about our offer which he didn’t take. I really respect some of the things that PW is doing,” Munjal tweeted.

PhysicsWallah became a full-fledged firm in 2020 amid the pandemic, clocking Rs 350 crore revenue in the financial year 2022 with a reported nine-fold increase. The platform for NEET, JEE preparation has over 50 lakh Android downloads and 7.11 million YouTube subscribers.

