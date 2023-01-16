Search icon
Meet Paridhi Adani, Gautam Adani's daughter-in-law who is a successful corporate lawyer

Gautam Adani's family: Paridhi is the wife of Gautam Adani's son Karan Adani.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 04:08 PM IST

Paridhi Adani stands for diversity in the workplace. (Photo: LinkedIn)

Gautam Adani is one of India's most successful businessmen. He is the richest man in Asia and third richest man in the world. He is also a family man. In a recent interview, he said he spends time with his family every day before going to the office. Adani has two sons. Both of them help him run his huge business empire.

Who is Paridhi Adani? Paridhi is the wife of Gautam Adani's son Karan Adani. Her father's name is Cyril Shroff, a senior corporate lawyer. They got married in 2013.

Karan Adani and Paridhi Adani have a daughter. She works for her father's firm Cyril Amarchand. She gives legal advice to corporate houses.

Karan Adani is currently the CEP and Director of Adani Ports. Gautam has two sons -- Karan and Jeet Adani. Jeet overlooks Digital Labs and Adani Airports.

According to Paridhi Adani's Linkedin profile, she heads the Gujarat office of  Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. She lives in Ahmedabad.

She also advises clients on renewable energy, logistics and urban infrastructure.

"She has been involved in numerous matters pertaining to mergers and acquisitions (including public M&A transactions), joint ventures and collaborations in various sectors and corporate governance related advice. She regularly advises both Indian and foreign clients on the Indian regulatory regime applicable to such transactions (particularly in relation to foreign investment in India). She also advises clients on the issues that arise in relation to their workforce and employee database, including on their contracts, exits and statutory compliance," her profile reads.

The profile said she is an animal lover and supports mental wellness and sustainability as a way of life.

She also stands for diversity in the workplace.

