Meet Nikesh Arora, ‘rare’ IIT graduate with Rs 12495 crore net worth, he left Google to join…

Headlines

EPFO extends deadline by 5 months for employers to upload details of those opting higher pension

DNA TV Show: Why hasn’t Centre implemented CAA despite passing it four years back?

Nupur Shikhare's wedding attire of baniyan and shorts sparks angry reactions: 'Nothing cool, it's an insult to everyone'

Would be great if Nitish Kumar is made INDIA bloc convenor: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

SA vs IND, 2nd Test: 23 wickets fall, India lead by 36 runs at stumps on Day 1 in Cape Town

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

EPFO extends deadline by 5 months for employers to upload details of those opting higher pension

DNA TV Show: Why hasn’t Centre implemented CAA despite passing it four years back?

Nupur Shikhare's wedding attire of baniyan and shorts sparks angry reactions: 'Nothing cool, it's an insult to everyone'

Weight loss: 6 benefits of honey lemon water on an empty stomach

Inside photos from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding

Youngest captains to win IPL trophy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

Shocking! 12 Killed In Collision Between Bus And Truck In Assam's Golaghat

Israel Hamas War: Hamas Deputy Leader Saleh Al-Arouri Killed In Alleged Israeli Drone Strike

Japan Earthquake: Horrific Visuals As Quake Rattles Vehicles In Japan's Toyama

Nupur Shikhare jogs 8 km on Mumbai roads, plays dhol on his way to wedding with Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan

Salaar producer Vijay Kiragandur reveals release date of Prabhas-starrer's sequel: 'Part 2 will be like Game of Thrones'

Actress Smriti Kalra shares what prompted her to take solo trip across Northeast: 'I feel empowered'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Nikesh Arora, ‘rare’ IIT graduate with Rs 12495 crore net worth, he left Google to join…

Nikesh Arora was born in Ghaziabad near Delhi. Nikesh moved to Varanasi for his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), BHU.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 01:45 PM IST

article-main
Nikesh Arora
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

IIT graduates are making the country and institution proud all over the globe by leading a few of the biggest tech companies in the world. A ‘rare’ IIT graduate has not made it to the headline in the first week of 2024. IIT graduate Nikesh Arora is one of the most talked about people in Business world right now as he is the newest big tech leader to join the billionaires’ club. Nikesh Arora feat is quite rare as there are only a few non-founder billionaire tech chief executives in the world. Nikesh Arora is currently the CEO of cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks which has a market cap of more than 91 billion dollars. Although Nikesh has been associated with American companies for a long time now, his roots are in India.

Nikesh Arora was born in Ghaziabad near Delhi. His father was an Indian Air Force officer and he completed his schooling at The Air Force School. After his schooling, Nikesh moved to Varanasi for his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), BHU. After his graduation, he moved to the US to study at Boston University. He also has an MBA from Northeastern University. He has held the CFA designation since 1999.

He initiated his professional journey at Fidelity Investments in 1992, where he took on several roles in finance and technology management. His tenure culminated in the role of Vice President of Finance at Fidelity Technologies. He also worked at T-Motion for a few years before joining Google.

Over the years, he held various positions at Google and resigned from the post of senior vice president and chief business officer in 2014. During his time at Google, he received a compensation package valued at approximately 51 million dollars in 2012, and by the time of his departure, he had been awarded stocks valued at a minimum of 200 million dollars.

In 2014, he moved to SoftBank Group, securing an impressive first-year compensation package of 135 million dollars. Serving as the President and Chief Operating Officer of SoftBank Group from 2014 to 2016, Arora's total compensation exceeded 200 million dollars, setting a record in Japan for executive remuneration at the time.

On June 1, 2018, Arora took on the role of CEO and chairman at Palo Alto Networks. He had received a 125 million dollars stock and options compensation package from Palo Alto when he was hired in 2018.

Since then, the company’s share price has more than quadrupled and Arora’s stake is now worth 830 million dollars ($1.1 billion Singapore dollars), reports Bloomberg. If we combine the pay awards Arora received in his career, his net worth stands at 1.5 billion dollars (Rs 12495 crore), according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett see change in net worth; know who gained most

Dunki vs Salaar: Rajkumar Hirani admits box office clash affects both films' earnings, calls it inescapable | Exclusive

SA vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa register their lowest Test score against India after being bowled out for 55 runs

COVID-19: India reports 573 new cases, 2 deaths; 312 JN.1 cases so far

Telegram announces colourful calls, largest bot update

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE