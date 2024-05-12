Search icon
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to address four rallies in West Bengal today

PM Modi will address election rallies in Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district, Panchla in Howrah, and Chinsurah and Pursura in Hooghly district on Sunday

Reported By:Shivam Verma| Edited By: Shivam Verma |Source: |Updated: May 12, 2024, 06:21 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kolkata on Saturday to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal.

PM Modi arrived here from Jharkhand, and after landing at the airport, he went by road to the Raj Bhavan amid tight security. 

He will address election rallies in Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district, Panchla in Howrah, and Chinsurah and Pursura in Hooghly district on Sunday.

12 May 2024
06:20 AM

'KL Sharma enough for Smriti Irani in Amethi': Ashok Gehlot

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that Congress candidate KL Sharma is "enough" for BJP's incumbent MP Smriti Irani as he is the "familiar face" in Amethi for the past 40 years.

Notably, the Congress has fielded Sharma, replacing Rahul Gandhi, on the last day of filing nominations in Amethi on May 3. Gandhi who has been wining from Amethi since 2004, lost to Irani in 2019 parliamentary polls. The Congress has fielded the former Amethi MP from Raebareli.

"Rahul Gandhi is not contesting from Amethi because KL Sharma has been a ground-level worker for the past 40 years and he is enough for Smriti Irani. Rahul Gandhi will definitely win the Raebareli seat. KL Sharma is a familiar face for the people here. He has worked for the welfare of the people. What could be better for the people than getting a person who has been working for them for so long," he told ANI on Saturday when being asked how he sees the contest in Amethi. (ANI)

