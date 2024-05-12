Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to address four rallies in West Bengal today

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kolkata on Saturday to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal.

PM Modi arrived here from Jharkhand, and after landing at the airport, he went by road to the Raj Bhavan amid tight security.

He will address election rallies in Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district, Panchla in Howrah, and Chinsurah and Pursura in Hooghly district on Sunday.

