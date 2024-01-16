Meet woman who started business with just Rs 1.6 lakh, sold it for Rs 42384748500, she is…

Know this woman who started her business from her California apartment. Know her story here.

Neerja Sethi co-founded the IT consulting and outsourcing firm Syntel with an investment of just Rs 1,66,227 (USD 2000). She has been ranked as Forbes' America's richest self-made woman many times.

Neerja and her husband, Bharat Desai co-founded the Syntel from their apartment in Troy, Michigan (US). She has been serving as the director of the company since April 1980 and her husband is in the post of chairman in the firm.

In October 2018, French IT firm Atos SE bought Syntel for USD 3.4 billion. Neerja got approximately USD 510 million (Rs 42,38,47,48,500) for her stake in the deal.

Who is Neerja Sethi?

Neerja was born in 1955 in India. She did her graduation in mathematics from Delhi University and a master's degree in computer science from Oakland University. Neerja also has an MBA in operations research from Delhi University.

Read: Meet woman, a Stanford graduate who left a high-paying job in US to build Rs 8000 crore company with her husband

She married Bharat Desai, a billionaire businessman. Neerja's current net worth is Rs 8,228 crore.