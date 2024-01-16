Headlines

Iran launches attacks on what it calls militant bases in Pakistan

DNA TV Show: Why airlines do not allow passengers to deplane during tarmac delays

Delhi: Water supply to be affected for several hours on Jan 18, 19; check list of affected areas

Samarth Jurel questions Salman Khan's decision of bringing Abhishek Kumar back in Bigg Boss 17: 'Main naraaz hoon...'

'How can you not...': Prabhas fans troll makers of Maruthi's The Raja Saab for misspelling his name in first poster

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Afghanistan match

5 oldest mammals in the world

Ali Abbas Zafar films ranked from best to worst

Health benefits of beans

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

Love Is Blind! Punjab Man Disguises Himself As His Girlfriend To Write Exam On Behalf of Her

Indian Forces Waiting For Government's Directions Amid Maldives' Ultimatum To Leave The Island

Corona Virus Update: Three fresh COVID Deaths Reported In Country, Active Tally At 630

Meet woman who started business with just Rs 1.6 lakh, sold it for Rs 42384748500, she is…

Know this woman who started her business from her California apartment. Know her story here.

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 06:40 PM IST

Neerja Sethi co-founded the IT consulting and outsourcing firm Syntel with an investment of just Rs 1,66,227 (USD 2000). She has been ranked as Forbes' America's richest self-made woman many times. 

Neerja and her husband, Bharat Desai co-founded the Syntel from their apartment in Troy, Michigan (US). She has been serving as the director of the company since April 1980 and her husband is in the post of chairman in the firm. 

In October 2018, French IT firm Atos SE bought Syntel for USD 3.4 billion. Neerja got approximately USD 510 million (Rs 42,38,47,48,500) for her stake in the deal. 

Who is Neerja Sethi? 

Neerja was born in 1955 in India. She did her graduation in mathematics from Delhi University and a master's degree in computer science from Oakland University. Neerja also has an MBA in operations research from Delhi University. 

Read: Meet woman, a Stanford graduate who left a high-paying job in US to build Rs 8000 crore company with her husband

She married Bharat Desai, a billionaire businessman. Neerja's current net worth is Rs 8,228 crore.  

