Meet woman, a Stanford graduate who left a high-paying job in US to build Rs 8000 crore company with her husband

Many people fear taking risk in their life by quitting a job and starting something from scratch. But some brave people take the plunge and become successful, and the rest is history. One such inspiring story is of Upasana Taku’s journey from being a Stanford graduate to the owner of a mobile payment company in the country,

MobiKwik turned massively profitable in the March quarter and no one can be happier than Upasana Taku, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the fintech firm. Taku anticipates that MobiKwik will be able to become fully profitable and double its revenue to Rs 1,000 crore in the current fiscal.

While MobiKwik has been an inspiration for millions of start-ups in India, its co-founder’s story is also very motivational and encouraging.

Born in Gandhinagar to a Kashmiri family, Taku’s parents were professors. She completed her schooling in Surat and studied engineering at NIT Jalandhar.

Thereafter, Taku left to study Master in Management Science & Engineering at Stanford University. There, she got massively interested in entrepreneurship. After graduating from Stanford, Taku worked at HSBC and Paypal. But she was always passionate about doing something at the grassroots level. In 2008, she shifted to India.

Taku’s return to India left her parents disappointed. They attempted to stop her from leaving her comfortable life in the US. However, Taku was determined to achieve her aims. She began by working for a non-governmental organisation, Dristhee. In an interview with Outlook Business, Taku asserted, “I liked what they were doing but not how they were doing it. NGOs in India are very poorly run.”

Thereafter in December 2008, she met Bipin Preet Singh, the man who would co-found MobiKwik with her. Singh was working with a Noida-based chip company at that time and was interested in establishing an e-wallet firm. In August 2009, Singh started MobiKwik and Taku joined his company a few months later. Later, they got married.

The couple initially faced adversities in their bid to make MobiKwik successful. No bank was ready to give them a platform, it was difficult to hire employees and funding was an issue. Taku also faced gender discrimination as an entrepreneur. But she and Singh tackled all odds.

In 2012, Taku created Zaakpay, a subsidiary of One MobiKwik Systems. The platform offers a digital payment gateway for e-commerce firms.

In 2018, Taku got an award from the President of India for being the first woman to run a payments startup. She also featured in Forbes Asia’s Power 25 Businesswomen list in 2019. The company was valued at a whopping $700 million during a fundraising round in 2021.