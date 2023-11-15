Headlines

Meet Indian genius who mysteriously died in Japan, he had gone to the country for…

Meet Nawaz Modi, wife of billionaire businessman Gautam Singhania, she is in news because...

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 11:57 AM IST

Raymond's billionaire chairman Gautam Singhania on Monday announced separation from his wife of 24 years Nawaz Modi, saying the two have decided to pursue different paths.

Gautam Singhania, 58, had married Nawaz Modi, daughter of solicitor Nadar Modi, in 1999. The couple had an eight-year courtship period.

"This Diwali is not going to be the same as many in the past," Singhania, chairman and managing director of textiles-to-real estate conglomerate Raymond Ltd, said in social media posts. "It is my belief that Nawaz and I will pursue different paths from here on."

Gautam Singhania announced separation from his wife hours after a video surfaced in which Nawaz is seen alleging that she was stopped from attending her Singhania's Diwali party at JK Gram--Singhania's property in Thane--on November 12.

In the video, Nawaz was seen with another woman standing at the gate, claiming she was stopped by the security guards despite receiving an invitation to the event and was made to wait outside the venue in her car for over three hours. 

Let us know more about Nawaz Modi:

Nawaz Modi, 53, holds a law degree and her father, Nadar Modi, is a renowned lawyer.

She attended the Hughes Road New Activity School and finished her education at the Cathedral and John Cannon Schools in Mumbai.

She attended St. Xavier's College in Mumbai to earn a Bachelor of Arts after completing her education. Nawaz finished her education after earning a legal degree from Government legal College and KC Law College, all of which are located in Mumbai. Nawaz had a keen interest in sports at an early age and, by the time she was in college, was heavily into fitness.

Gautam Singhania and Nawaz Modi got married in 1999 and are parents to daughters - Niharika and Nisa.

Nawaz Modi Singhania is a fitness trainer and owns a fitness centre in Mumbai. 

Nawaz Modi recently wrote a book titled 'Pause, Rewind: Natural Anti-Ageing Techniques'. 

