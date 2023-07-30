Headlines

Meet Mumbai's richest woman with Rs 60,000 crore net worth, know about her business, Ratan Tata connection

Rohiqa Mistry. who is the wife of late business tycoon Cyrus Mistry, is one of the three women who became a billionaire in India in 2023, according to Forbes.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 11:56 AM IST

Mumbai is the financial capital of India and the city is also home to many billionaires. India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani also lives in Mumbai. India’s second richest woman Rohiqa Cyrus Mistry also lives in Mumbai. Rohiqa Mistry, who is the wife of the late Cyrus Mistry, is the richest woman in Mumbai. Cyrus Mistry was the younger son of construction tycoon Pallonji Mistry. He died in a car accident in June 2022.

Rohiqa Mistry is one of the three women who became a billionaire in India in 2023, according to Forbes. Her net worth is USD 7.4 billion which translates into around Rs 60,000 crore. She is also the second richest woman in India. Savitri Jindal, with a wealth of USD 17 billion is the richest woman in India.

Rohiqa Mistry became a billionaire after she inherited her husband's stakes in the family empire. Her biggest asset is an 18.4% stake in Tata Sons, which is the holding company of the Tata conglomerate. It may be recalled that Cyrus Mistry was chairman of Tata Sons for four years until October 2016.

Rohiqa Mistry and Cyrus Mistry were married for more than 30 years before he died in 2022. The couple got married in 1992 and has two sons - Zahan Mistry and Firoz Mistry. Rohiqa Mistry comes from a family of legal luminaries including her brother Riyaz Chagla, who became a Bombay High Court judge in 2017. Her grandfather MC Chagla was the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court and a cabinet minister in the Congress government.

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group has had good relations with the Tatas but the relation turned sour after Cyrus Mistry was ousted as the chairman of Tata Sons in 2016.

