Meet man who once used to sell spices, now owns Rs 41,000 crore turnover jewellery brand

This man used to sell spices and started a business at the age of 17 and now owns one of India's top jewellery retail brand.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 09:32 PM IST

Most middle-class people are often afraid of indulging in bigger businesses and investing more. But those who do invest, get success. One such name is MP Ahammed, founder of Malabar Gold Company.  Once he used to sell spices and today, he is the owner of a company worth Rs 27 thousand crores. He was born into a family where a small business was running from the very beginning. 

Ahammed's father was Mammad Kutti Haji and his mother's name was Fatima. Ahammed always wanted to do business since childhood. In 1979, a 20-year-old MP Ahammed started the spices business.  He started the business of black pepper, coriander and coconut in Kozhikode, Kerala. After running it for a few days, he realised that this business would not work. 

After that, MP Ahammed did his market research and found that gold and jewellery have a lot of scope in future. Hence, he started this business and today his company Malabar Gold is a top brand. 

His company now operates 325 shops throughout 11 nations, including India, Malaysia, Singapore, the US, and the GCC (the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia). The company's turnover is over Rs 41,000 crore. It is now ranked as one of the largest jewellery brands, according to its official website. 

Ahmed graduated from Kozhikode's Government High School, he continued his education at the University of Calicut to get a bachelor's degree in commerce. He is married to KP Subaida, and they have two children. 

Meet woman who plays key role in Rs 661 crore company, daughter of billionaire with Rs 9,990 crore net worth

 

