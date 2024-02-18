Meet man who was gifted Rs 1500 crore house by Mukesh Ambani, not a CEO, brain behind...

The luxurious 22-storey building named 'Vrindavan' is situated in Mumbai's upscale Nepean Sea Road area.

Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), is said to have presented a grand gift to Manoj Modi, a trusted confidant and integral part of the conglomerate's leadership team. The gesture, a luxurious 22-storey building named 'Vrindavan' situated in Mumbai's upscale Nepean Sea Road area and valued at approximately Rs 1,500 crore, according to Magicbricks.com and symbolises the deep personal and professional relationship between the two individuals.

Manoj Modi, aged 65, is often considered Ambani's right-hand man, having been associated with him since their engineering college days. Modi has risen through the ranks to hold critical leadership positions within the group, such as Director at Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio.

With a background in Chemical Engineering, Modi has played a significant role in shaping RIL's strategic and financial trajectory, contributing to its status as a major player in the Indian and global business landscapes.

The impressive building, designed by Talati & Partners LLP, spans over 1.7 lakh square feet, with the first seven levels dedicated exclusively to parking. The interiors boast furnishings sourced from Italy, and each floor offers around 8,000 square feet of space, providing panoramic views of the city's skyline.

Modi's contributions to RIL go beyond his administrative roles, as he has been a key figure in major projects like the Hazira petrochemical complex, the Jamnagar refinery, and the successful rollout of Reliance Jio, among others.

Manoj Modi advises Mukesh Ambani on all important deals and he was the brain behind Reliance Jio’s deal with Facebook in April 2020. It may be recalled that Facebook acquired a 9.99% stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 43,574 crore. Manoj Modi works closely with Mukesh Ambani’s children Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani.

His skill in negotiation and project execution has been instrumental in RIL's expansion and success across a range of sectors, from telecommunications to retail.