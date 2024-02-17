Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's bahu Shloka Ambani dazzles in pastel lehenga at Anant-Radhika's lagan lakhvanu

Shloka Mehta looked stunning in a beautifully embroidered Anamika Khanna lehenga, creating a captivating ethnic ensemble.

The Ambani family's celebrations are known for their grandeur, and the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are no different. Shloka Mehta, known for her elegant fashion choices, recently stole the spotlight in a stunning golden lehenga by designer Anamika Khanna. The intricately embroidered outfit, paired with a blush pink dupatta, showcased Shloka's love for traditional yet modern styles.

Shloka's ensemble was from the renowned designer label Anamika Khanna, accessorized with a statement diamond necklace featuring emeralds, matching earrings, ring, and bangles, enhancing her overall look. Her makeup was kept subtle with a dewy base, soft eyeshadow, eyeliner, and nude lipstick, accentuated by a bindi and flowing hair.

Her fashion choices reflect a preference for minimalistic glamour, evident in her previous appearance in a pink ombre saree by Manish Malhotra. The blend of pink hues, paired with a balloon-sleeved blouse, showcased a blend of classic and modern elements. Shloka's makeup was minimal, with glossy lips adding a touch of radiance to her look.

Shloka Mehta's fashion sense exudes elegance and sophistication, transcending trends. Whether in traditional lehengas or modern sarees, she effortlessly commands attention with her impeccable style, cementing her status as a fashion icon.