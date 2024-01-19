Meet man who started India's largest air charter company, has Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Shah Rukh Khan as clients

His story serves as an inspiration for aspiring aviators, showcasing the transformative power of passion, and dedication.

In the soaring skies of success, Club One Air (COA) stands as India's best in Business Aviation, guided by the visionary leadership of Rajan Mehra. COA offers luxury charter services, catering to both corporate entities and individuals seeking extraordinary experiences. Club One Air has many jets, which includes CRJ-100, and Falcon-2000.

Beginning its journey in August 2005, COA took flight under Mehra's vision in Delhi, and expanded its wings to Mumbai in 2006. The company has garnered the trust of high-profile clients, including Reliance Industries, TATA Steel, Vedanta Group, HCL Tech, Ashok Leyland, NTPC, and ONGC.

Under Mehra's leadership, COA has not only touched the sky but also achieved an impressive annual revenue of around Rs 166 crore. Rajan Mehra's extensive background as the MD, Indian Subcontinent of Universal Weather and Aviation Company, and his multifaceted expertise, positions him as a stalwart in the business aviation sector.

Mehra's journey is marked by notable achievements, having played a pivotal role in setting up the presence of global giants like Qatar Airways, Finnair, and Asiana Airlines in India. His remarkable contributions earned him the "Most Versatile Aviation Professional of the Decade" award in 2009.

Holding an MBA in Aviation Systems & Management from the University of Pennsylvania, USA, and a degree in English Literature from Delhi University, Mehra is a perfect blend of knowledge, experience, and visionary leadership.

As Club One Air continues to reach new heights, Rajan Mehra's story serves as an inspiration for aspiring aviators, showcasing the transformative power of passion, and dedication.