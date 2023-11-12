Headlines

Meet man who owns 604 Rolls Royce, cars worth Rs 4000 crore, Rs 92 crore diamond, not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata

Meet man who owns 604 Rolls Royce, cars worth Rs 4000 crore, Rs 92 crore diamond, not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata

This man has Rs 4,000 crore worth cars and other uber-luxurious things that will leave you stunned. Know all about this man here.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 10:46 PM IST

The Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah has a Ginnies World Record with over Rs 4,000 crore worth of cars. The King's car collection is private and has many one-offs and specially commissioned machines. According to reports, almost half of Rolls Royce and Bentley bought in the mid-1990s went to Sultan and his family. 

The Sultan has also been named as one of the one of the richest people in the world. Hassanal Bolkiah has been serving as the Sultan and the Prime Minister of Brunei since 1984, post the country's independence from the United Kingdom. He is also the longest reigning monarch in history after Queen Elizabeth 2. 

The monarch leads an uber-luxurious lifestyle. Sultan's house, Istana Nurul Iman Palace, built in 1984is the largest palace in the world covering 2 million sq ft of area. The dome of the palace is embellished with 22-carat gold, worth Rs 2550 crore. He also owns Rs 92 crore worth of diamonds. 

It is reported by GQ that the Sultan's palace has five swimming pools, over 1700 rooms and 200 air-conditioned horse barns. Coming back to his car collection, he owns around 300 Ferraris and 500 Rolls Royces and many other top-class brands of automobiles are parked in the Sultan's luxurious 100 garages. 

