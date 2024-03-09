Twitter
Meet man who lost Rs 331042 crore in just one year, still richer than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani

As a result of this huge decline, the man currently holds the third position in the list of the world's richest individuals.

Shivam Verma

Updated : Mar 09, 2024, 05:20 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and owner of X (formerly Twitter), has seen a significant decline in his net worth this year. Musk's wealth has dropped by nearly $40 billion, leaving him with a net worth of $189 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index

As a result of this decline, Musk currently holds the third position in the list of the world's richest individuals, trailing behind Bernard Arnault, the CEO of Louis Vuitton, and Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon. Arnault leads the race with a net worth of $197 billion, while Bezos follows closely behind with $196 billion.

The decrease in Musk's wealth can be attributed to the declining share price of Tesla, which has fallen by 29 per cent since the start of the year, reported Business Insider. Musk's massive wealth primarily comes from his 21 per cent stake in Tesla.

Musk's takeover of X in 2022 has posed challenges for him. The platform has faced difficulties in retaining advertisers amidst controversies over the past two years.

Meanwhile, in an effort to expand X's reach, Musk announced plans to launch a smart TV app for Amazon and Samsung users, allowing them to access long-form videos directly on their smart TVs, reported Reuters

Musk aims to compete with platforms like YouTube and has been forming partnerships with prominent figures.

Additionally, Musk intends to challenge other services like Twitch, Signal, and Reddit. His ambitious move reflects his determination to diversify X as a platform and solidify its position in the competitive digital landscape.

