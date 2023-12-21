Meet man who leads Rs 92357 crore company as MD, son of billionaire with Rs 27470 crore net worth

He has played a pivotal role in the international expansion of the two-wheeler company.

Sudarshan Venu is the managing director is TVS Motor Company. He has been leading the company since May 2022. The automobile company is India's third-largest maker of two-wheelers. Sudarshan is a 4th generation businessman and son of TVS Motor’s chairman emeritus, Venu Srinivasan. Her sister Lakshmi Venu is the joint managing director of Sundaram-Clayton Limited (SCL), a part of TVS Motors Group.

As of December 21, the market cap of the company is Rs 92,357 crore. The share price of the company was Rs 1,945 on NSE. Sudarshan holds a graduate degree with honors in the Jerome Fisher Program in management and technology from the University of Pennsylvania, US. Sudarshan is an automotive enthusiast and grew up amidst the roar of engines of India’s oldest factory racing team. Under Sudarshan Venu’s leadership, TVS Motor has seen a turnaround in its market share. His father is a billionaire with a real-time net worth of Rs 27,470 crore, as of December 21.

Sudarshan has played a pivotal role in the international expansion of TVS Motor Company in Africa, ASEAN and Latin America. He also obtained a B.S. in mechanical engineering from the School of Engineering and a B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School. Venu completed his M.Sc. in International technology management from the Warwick Manufacturing Group attached to the University of Warwick in the UK. He is also the managing director of TVS Holdings Limited, the holding company and the chairman of TVS Credit Services Limited, NBFC arm of the group.

