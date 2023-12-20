Meet man who drove 19000 km from Canada to India in 40 days, spent over Rs 2500000, crossed 18 nations

He planned this road trip in 2.5 years. During his journey, he also had to sleep in his SUV. He entered India via Pakistan.

Many of us love to travel and are ready to do so whenever there is a chance. We have to take flights to travel along away. Some people enjoy travelling by their cars. But a man in Canada has driven his SUV to India. The enthusiast traveller drove his car around 19,000 km. He has become the talk of the town due to his mode of travelling. His name is Jasmeet Singh Sahni.

It took him around 40 days to reach India by his Ford Bronco SUV. He covered 18 countries before reaching his final destination. Jasmeet told DNA India that he planned this road trip in 2.5 years. During his journey, he also had to sleep in his SUV. Jasmeet explained that he spent over Rs 25 lakh for the journey.

He entered India via Pakistan. His family members welcomed him at the Attari Bagha Border near Amritsar. Now his incredible road trip is gaining eyeballs on social media. His SUV Ford Bronco, is one of the most popular off-roaders in the US and Canada. Jasmeet is a car lover who is a fan of US cars. He is now thinking of travelling to another destination by his car. He will spend 6 months travelling in India.