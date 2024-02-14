Meet man who has Rs 200000000000 wealth, owns gold-adorned palace, luxurious yatch, VIP airline

The external affairs ministry announced early on Monday that eight former Indian Navy personnel who were sentenced to death after being detained in August 2022 on undeclared charges had been released on the orders of the emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, marking a significant diplomatic breakthrough for New Delhi.

Who is Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani?

‘Emir’ is the supreme ruler of Qatar. There have been 11 Emir since the founding of the country. All are from the Al-Thani family. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani was given the title in 2013. Although his older brother, Sheikh Jasim, was a claimant to the throne, he stepped back. After that, Sheikh Tamim got this responsibility.

Sheikh Tamim, born on 3 June 1980, is the fourth son of former Amir Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. His early education was at the prestigious Harrow School in London. Later, he went to the Royal Military Academy in England and graduated from there in 1998. After returning from England, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani was made a Second Lieutenant in the Qatar Army.

Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is at number nine in the list of the richest kings in the world. The total property of the Al Thani family is said to be around USD 335 billion.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has been married thrice and has 13 children. He got married in 2005, 2009 and 2014.

Tamim lives with his family at the Doha Royal Palace worth about USD 1 billion palace has more than 100 rooms, ballrooms, among others. Nearly 500 cars can be parked at once. There are also gold carvings in some parts of the Doha Royal Palace.

Sheikh Tamim owns the world's most expensive and luxurious yacht The price of this yacht is 3.3 billion rupees. The yacht is 124 meters long and also has a helipad. As many as 35 guests and 90 crew members can stay at once.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also has his own airline. The 'Qatar Amiri Airline' was started in 1977, which serves only the royal family. This airline has at least 14 aircraft, including three Boeing 747s. Sheikh Tamim has many luxury cars, from Bugatti to Ferrari, Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, etc. There are hundreds of luxury cars.