Twitter
Headlines

Bollywood’s richest filmmaker slams Byju’s CEO for massive downfall, says ‘one rotten apple…’

Meet man who has Rs 200000000000 wealth, owns gold-adorned palace, luxurious yatch, VIP airline

Salman Khan's biggest flop film, featured highest-paid actress, was huge disaster at box office, earned only Rs..

Asus launches its 1st-ever ROG laptop with OLED panel in India, price at Rs...

Meet actress who worked with Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Chiranjeevi, quit acting at peak of her career suddenly due to..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bollywood’s richest filmmaker slams Byju’s CEO for massive downfall, says ‘one rotten apple…’

Meet man who has Rs 200000000000 wealth, owns gold-adorned palace, luxurious yatch, VIP airline

Salman Khan's biggest flop film, featured highest-paid actress, was huge disaster at box office, earned only Rs..

6 must-watch classic Indian epics on OTT

Valentine's Day 2024: Most important Bollywood romantic films from each decade

8 surprising benefits of raisins

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Killer Soup, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Ira Khan shares romantic kiss with Nupur Shikhare, hugs dad Aamir Khan in dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

World Book Fair 2024: Watch As DNA Brings To You All That's Special This Around | Public Opinion

World Book Fair 2024: DNA In Talk With Nobel Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi | DNA Exclusive

Salman Khan's biggest flop film, featured highest-paid actress, was huge disaster at box office, earned only Rs..

Meet actress who worked with Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Chiranjeevi, quit acting at peak of her career suddenly due to..

In pics: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao host Laapataa Ladies screening at IIM Bangalore, interact with students

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who has Rs 200000000000 wealth, owns gold-adorned palace, luxurious yatch, VIP airline

The external affairs ministry announced early on Monday that eight former Indian Navy personnel who were sentenced to death after being detained in August 2022 on undeclared charges had been released on the orders of the emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, marking a significant diplomatic breakthrough for New Delhi. 

article-main

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 03:07 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The external affairs ministry announced early on Monday that eight former Indian Navy personnel who were sentenced to death after being detained in August 2022 on undeclared charges had been released on the orders of the emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, marking a significant diplomatic breakthrough for New Delhi. 

Who is Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani?

‘Emir’ is the supreme ruler of Qatar. There have been 11 Emir since the founding of the country. All are from the Al-Thani family. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani was given the title in 2013. Although his older brother, Sheikh Jasim, was a claimant to the throne, he stepped back. After that, Sheikh Tamim got this responsibility.

Sheikh Tamim, born on 3 June 1980, is the fourth son of former Amir Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. His early education was at the prestigious Harrow School in London. Later, he went to the Royal Military Academy in England and graduated from there in 1998. After returning from England, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani was made a Second Lieutenant in the Qatar Army.

Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is at number nine in the list of the richest kings in the world. The total property of the Al Thani family is said to be around USD 335 billion.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has been married thrice and has 13 children. He got married in 2005, 2009 and 2014. 

Tamim lives with his family at the Doha Royal Palace worth about USD 1 billion palace has more than 100 rooms, ballrooms, among others. Nearly 500 cars can be parked at once. There are also gold carvings in some parts of the Doha Royal Palace.

Sheikh Tamim owns the world's most expensive and luxurious yacht The price of this yacht is 3.3 billion rupees. The yacht is 124 meters long and also has a helipad. As many as 35 guests and 90 crew members can stay at once.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also has his own airline. The 'Qatar Amiri Airline' was started in 1977, which serves only the royal family. This airline has at least 14 aircraft, including three Boeing 747s. Sheikh Tamim has many luxury cars, from Bugatti to Ferrari, Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, etc. There are hundreds of luxury cars.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS Vijay Wardhan, who failed 35 times but cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

'Itna ghamand kis baat ka': Aditya Narayan hits fan with mic, throws his phone during live concert, netizens react

Basant Panchami 2024: 5 traditional yellow-coloured food recipes to make on this day

Deadpool & Wolverine teaser: Wade Wilson declares himself ‘Marvel Jesus’, decides to change MCU

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi hold meeting on Lok Sabha polls, seat sharing in INDIA bloc

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Killer Soup, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Ira Khan shares romantic kiss with Nupur Shikhare, hugs dad Aamir Khan in dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE