Meet man who founded firms worth over Rs 18000 crore, sold one to Flipkart, got Rs 640 crore from Tata, net worth is...

A graduate from IIT Kanpur, Mukesh Bansal wasn’t always involved in business. In his initial years after graduation, he was working for Deloitte in Chicago.

Mukesh Bansal is one of the most popular entrepreneurs on social media right now due to his podcast series where talks with other entrepreneurs. Bansal’s podcast is a big success and this isn’t the only time he has gotten the attention of the big guns of the industry. Mukesh Bansal is among few of the most successful serial entrepreneurs in the country and has founded startups that are easily worth more than Rs 18000 crore. A graduate from IIT Kanpur, Mukesh Bansal wasn’t always involved in business. In his initial years after graduation, he was working for Deloitte in Chicago. Before starting his own venture, Bansal gained experience in a few Silicon Valley companies.

In 2007, Bansal teamed up with Ashutosh Lawania and Vineet Saxena to found Myntra, which is one the biggest clothing and accessories platforms in India right now. Myntra started as a gifting platform initially but over the years it transformed as India’s most popular ecommerce platform for fashion. As Myntra was soaring to new heights, it got the attention of other big ecommerce players and eventually, Flipkart acquired Myntra in a massive Rs 2,730 crore deal. After acquisition, Mukesh Bansal became the Head of Commerce and Advertising Business at Flipkart. He helped the ecommerce platform to achieve over Rs 41,364 crore in revenue.

Mukesh Bansal’s entrepreneurial journey didn’t stop at Myntra. After tasting success at his first venture, he went on to found a health and fitness company Cure Fit. Cure Fit expanded quickly and it has multiple brands falling under it like Eat Fit and Cult.fit, which is a widely successful gym chain, with hundreds of locations across the country.

The success of Mukesh Bansal’s gym chain attracted the eye of Tata Digital which became a major investor in Cure Fit and Cult.fit, taking Mukesh Bansal’s company to another level. Tata ended up investing Rs 620 crore in the company, taking the total valuation of Cult.fit and Cure Fit to Rs 12,411 crore, according to The Economic Times. Mukesh Bansal had a net worth of over Rs 4200 crore.