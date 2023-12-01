Headlines

Meet man whose net worth jumped to Rs 9200 crore after Chandrayaan-3 success, his wife is…

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 12:18 PM IST

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) created history on August 23 when the Indian space agency succeeded in the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the surface of moon. Chandrayaan-3 was an ISRO-led mission and the budget of this historic mission was around Rs 615 crore. The main aim of Chandrayaan-3 mission was to explore the surface of the moon.

Chandrayaan-3 was launched on July 14, 2023 and the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 means that India is only the fourth country in the world to achieve this rare feat. The super success of Chandrayaan-3 has made an Indian businessman a billionaire and in this article we will talk about the businessman.

There are many people and companies who were involved in making Chandrayaan-3 mission a success and one among them is Kaynes Technology. Headquartered in Mysore, Kaynes Technology is an electronics manufacturer, which helped in supplying the electronic systems which powered Chandrayaan-3’s lander Vikram and rover Pragyan.

Ramesh Kunhikannan, Founder and Managing Director of Kaynes Technology, entered the billionaire club due to the massive success of Chandrayaan-3 mission, according to Forbes. Forbes reported that the shares of Kaynes Technology jumped around 40% after it became public that Jaynes Technology has played an important role in the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission. Ramesh Kunhikannan has an estimated net worth of USD 1.1 billion (around Rs 9200 crore) as he has 64% stake in Kaynes Technology.

Ramesh Kunhikannan is an electrical engineer and he launched Kaynes Technology in 1988. Ramesh Kunhikannan has completed his Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from the National Institute of Engineering (NIE) in Mysore, Karnataka. Kunhikannan’s wife Savitha Ramesh is the Chairperson of Kaynes Technology and she holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from the University of Madras in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

 

