Meet man, one of India's richest doctors, who runs Rs 35926 crore company, his net worth is...

Many doctors in India also run their hospital chains after having worked in the field for several years. Some of them have started their own hospital from scratch and turned them into successful hospital chains. One such person is Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director of Medanta - The Medicity. He is among one of the richest doctors in India. He has been included in Forbes’ World’s Billionaires list. Dr Trehan is currently at 2287 spot on the list. He has a real-time net worth of Rs 11680 crore as per Forbes.

He is a top cardiac surgeon who founded the Medanta hospital chain in 2007 with one hospital in Gurugram. Dr Trehan has five decades of experience in the field of cardiovascular surgery. Dr Trehan is a recipient of the Padma Bhushan (2001) and the Padma Shri (1991), among India's highest civilian honours. He has over 48,000 successful open heart surgeries to his credit.

After studying at King George's Medical College in Lucknow, he moved to the USA in November 1969. He became a first-year resident at the Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia.

The 77-year-old drives the Medanta hospital chain, whose market capitalisation is Rs 35926 crore as of April 3, 2024. He listed Global Health, the parent company of Medanta, on the stock market in November 2022. The share price of the company was Rs 1338 on NSE on Wednesday. Medanta has five hospitals across North India with more than 2,700 hospital beds.

