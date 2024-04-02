Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Prithviraj Sukumaran wanted to say no to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan but was convinced for it on Salaar sets by...

Meet woman who worked as investor in UK, founded her firm, daughter-in-law of billionaire with Rs 76730 cr net worth

This man discovers his grandparents bought SBI shares in 1994 for Rs 500, now worth Rs…

IPL 2024: KKR vs RR, GT vs DC matches rescheduled, check new dates

Rohit Khatri eyed for Bigg Boss OTT season 3 debut

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Prithviraj Sukumaran wanted to say no to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan but was convinced for it on Salaar sets by...

IPL 2024: KKR vs RR, GT vs DC matches rescheduled, check new dates

Rohit Khatri eyed for Bigg Boss OTT season 3 debut

Desi coolers for summer

9 upcoming sci-fi movies to watch in 2024

6 Bollywood stars who are living in rented house

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Barbara Rush, Golden Globe-winning actress, passes away at 97

Jackky Bhagnani reveals how Govinda reacted to Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 'It's not...'

Ahead of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan-Maidaan clash, Akshay Kumar has this message for Ajay Devgn, deets inside

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman who worked as investor in UK, founded her firm, daughter-in-law of billionaire with Rs 76730 cr net worth

She founded her firm, a meal delivery service, after working for over 12 years.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 02, 2024, 04:52 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many successful Indian entrepreneurs worked for several years in various sectors before launching their own firms. They studied outside India and worked there. After having some experience, they decided to go on their business journey. One such person is Sakshi Chhabra Mittal, founder and CEO of FoodHak. The firm combines science, tech and traditional Ayurvedic principles to make healthier meals more accessible to all. She founded the firm, a meal delivery service, after working for over 12 years.

Sakshi founded FoodHak in February 2021 in London. She is the daughter-in-law of Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal. The billionaire has a real-time net worth of Rs 76730 crore as of April 2, as per Forbes. Sakshi holds a bachelor's degree in Science (BSc) in Biotechnology from the University of Birmingham. Sakshi is also an alumnus of Wharton School (MBA) and has worked for several companies including Pfizer and London-based EPIC Private Equity. 

After her graduation, she joined an early-stage tech VC where she invested in Babylon, Deliveroo and Darktrace. She was then invited to join SoftBank in Silicon Valley. Sakshi is married to Shravin Mittal who runs Bharti Global. The couple were batchmates at The British School in Delhi. They tied the knot in 2015. 

Foodhak was born out of the lived experience of Sakshi. When she was diagnosed with a rare liver disease during her first pregnancy, Sakshi switched to a plant-based Ayurvedic diet as a form of medicine. The diet reversed her illness and helped her feel better. This gave her the idea for Foodhak, a food service that made healthy 'food as medicine' delicious and accessible for all.

READ | Meet man, IIM alumnus, who worked as investment banker, led firm of Rs 326000 crore company as...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet 22-year-old actress, who is more popular than Kareena, Janhvi, Kajol, flies in private jet worth crores

Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates list, past election results

Meet actress, who gave hits with SRK, Salman, Aamir, rejected offers on one condition, quit films for marriage; now...

RCB vs LSG, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

INDIA bloc mega rally in Delhi today: Top leaders expected to join protest against arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement