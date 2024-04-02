Meet woman who worked as investor in UK, founded her firm, daughter-in-law of billionaire with Rs 76730 cr net worth

Many successful Indian entrepreneurs worked for several years in various sectors before launching their own firms. They studied outside India and worked there. After having some experience, they decided to go on their business journey. One such person is Sakshi Chhabra Mittal, founder and CEO of FoodHak. The firm combines science, tech and traditional Ayurvedic principles to make healthier meals more accessible to all. She founded the firm, a meal delivery service, after working for over 12 years.

Sakshi founded FoodHak in February 2021 in London. She is the daughter-in-law of Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal. The billionaire has a real-time net worth of Rs 76730 crore as of April 2, as per Forbes. Sakshi holds a bachelor's degree in Science (BSc) in Biotechnology from the University of Birmingham. Sakshi is also an alumnus of Wharton School (MBA) and has worked for several companies including Pfizer and London-based EPIC Private Equity.

After her graduation, she joined an early-stage tech VC where she invested in Babylon, Deliveroo and Darktrace. She was then invited to join SoftBank in Silicon Valley. Sakshi is married to Shravin Mittal who runs Bharti Global. The couple were batchmates at The British School in Delhi. They tied the knot in 2015.

Foodhak was born out of the lived experience of Sakshi. When she was diagnosed with a rare liver disease during her first pregnancy, Sakshi switched to a plant-based Ayurvedic diet as a form of medicine. The diet reversed her illness and helped her feel better. This gave her the idea for Foodhak, a food service that made healthy 'food as medicine' delicious and accessible for all.

