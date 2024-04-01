Twitter
Meet man, IIM alumnus, who worked as investment banker, led firm of Rs 326000 crore company as...

He is an alumnus of IIM Lucknow where he did his PGDM (MBA).

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 01, 2024, 10:20 PM IST

Several big corporate leaders in India are alumni of IIM, one of the country's prestigious B-schools. After completing their study the institute, they usually have well-paying career options. They also lead some top companies in India. One such person is Salil Pitale who served as Managing Director and CEO of Axis Capital. The financial service firm is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Axis Bank, whose market cap is Rs 326000 crore as of April 1.

After working on his current role, Pitale has now decided to move on. Before taking on the leadership role at Axis Capital in 2018, he worked as an investment banker. Salil is an alumnus of IIM Lucknow where he did his PGDM (MBA). He also holds a Bachelor's in Computer Engineering from VJTI, Mumbai. He is a sports lover and an active runner and has participated in over 30 half-marathons.

Salil has almost three decades of diverse experience across investment banking, corporate banking and others. According to the Axis Capital website, Salil has been part of Axis Capital (including the erstwhile Enam Securities) since 1999.

Before Axis Capital, he worked as an Equity Research Analyst with a Domestic Brokerage, as a Project Finance Officer with a Development Finance Institution and as a Software programmer with a leading IT Services player.

READ | Meet Indian-origin man, Harvard graduate, who is the brain behind Facebook, now runs...

