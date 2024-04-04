Twitter
Meet man, had net worth of Rs 17545 crore a year ago, it is now zero, was once India's richest…

Byju Raveendran’s frim was preparing to go public in early 2022 through a SPAC deal that would have valued the company at up to 40 billion dollars.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 04, 2024, 06:49 AM IST

Byju Raveendran
Byju Raveendran was once the richest teacher in India with a net worth of over Rs 17545 crore. He is the founder of edtech startup Byju’s that had a peak valuation of over Rs 165924 crore. Byju was once the shining star of the Forbes Billionaires List, however he is now among the 189 people that are now billionaires and will not be featured in the elite list. If reports are to be believed, Byju Raveendran’s net worth is now zero.

Once referred to as India’s richest teacher, major crises for Byju Raveendran began in November last year, when Prosus first slashed the fair value of Byju’s to 5.97 billion dollars. THe company was also probed by ED for alleged violations of foreign exchange rules. Currently struggling to pay salaries of the employees, Byju Raveendran’s frim was preparing to go public in early 2022 through a SPAC deal that would have valued the company at up to 40 billion dollars.

Byju and his wife and former student Divya Gokulnath launched the firm in 2011. Byju Raveendran is the son of two teachers and hails from Kerala. He earned an engineering degree from the Government College of Engineering of Kannur. A bright student, Byju aced the tough CAT exam two times. His entrepreneurial journey started in 2007 when he left his job to start a CAT coaching centre.

