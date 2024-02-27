Meet man, designer behind Ratan Tata’s dream car, he is now Rs 344000 crore company’s…

Twitter
Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan reacts after John Cena sings 'Bholi Si Surat' in viral video: 'I am gonna...'

Sidhu Moose Wala's mother pregnant with second child, claim reports

Meet Indian siblings, left high-paying jobs, now running Rs 93900 crore companies, they are…

OnePlus Watch 2 launched at Rs 24999, to go on sale in India from March 4, check details

Pankaj Udhas was reluctant to sing his iconic song ‘Chitthi Aayi Hai’, reveals Mahesh Bhatt: 'We didn’t want him to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shah Rukh Khan reacts after John Cena sings 'Bholi Si Surat' in viral video: 'I am gonna...'

Sidhu Moose Wala's mother pregnant with second child, claim reports

Meet Indian siblings, left high-paying jobs, now running Rs 93900 crore companies, they are…

Health benefits of plant-based diet

10 K-pop, K-drama stars who are Indians

Players to lose most Test matches in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Massive Ranji Controversy: Hanuma Vihari's Shocking Statement, Said He Will Never Play For Andhra

Exclusive: Darshan Kumaar, Smriti Kalra & Writer Ankur Suman Share Inside Deets From Kagaaz2 Set

'Jab Tak Main Zinda Hoon…' Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Vows To Eradicate Child Marriage

Sidhu Moose Wala's mother pregnant with second child, claim reports

Pankaj Udhas was reluctant to sing his iconic song ‘Chitthi Aayi Hai’, reveals Mahesh Bhatt: 'We didn’t want him to...'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs sued for sexual assault by male producer, rapper calls allegation 'attempt to garner headlines'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, designer behind Ratan Tata’s dream car, he is now Rs 344000 crore company’s…

Tata Nano is the cheapest car launched in India till date. Ratan Tata has been using the electric version of Tata Nano and for quite some time, we have been hearing that the Tata Nano will soon return to the market in a new avatar.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Feb 27, 2024, 11:06 AM IST

article-main
Ratan Tata and Tata Nano
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ratan Tata is among the most popular Indian billionaires on social media platforms. The chairman emeritus of Tata Sons is one of the most celebrated Indian industrialists across the globe. Known for his vision for the country and his company, Ratan Tata has launched several products to cater the Indian masses and one of the most iconic products that will always be a feather in the billionaires hat is Tata Nano. The compact car Tata Nano is called Ratan Tata’s dream car because he wanted to fulfil the dream of an average Indian family to own a car with the Nano. Discontinued for a long time now, Tata Nano is the cheapest car launched in India till date. Ratan Tata has been using the electric version of Tata Nano and for quite some time, we have been hearing that the Tata Nano will soon return to the market in a new avatar. As enthusiasts wait for the return of the Tata Nano, let’s know about Girish Wagh, the man who designed Ratan Tata’s dream car.

Mechanical engineer from the Maharashtra Institute of Technology, Ratan Tata’s dream car designed Girish Wagh is a native of Pune. He did a post-graduate programme in manufacturing from Mumbai B-school SP Jain Institute of Management and Research. Before the Tata Nano, Wagh was known for the design of the popular Tata Ace mini truck and he was also part of the Indica vendor development team in 1997. After the success of Ace truck, Ratan Tata and Ravi Kant decided to move Wagh to the small car project.

Girish Wagh started working on Tata Nano along with Justin Norek (I.DE.A Institute) Pierre Castinel (Tata Design Studio). After spending a few years for research and development, Tata Motors launched Tata Nano in 2008. Powered by a 2-cylinder engine, Tata Nano was priced at Rs 1 lakh at launch. Initially, the car was able to fetch good sales but over the years the sales declined and it was discontinued by the company.

Although Tata Nano is not officially available anymore, the new-gen automotive enthusiasts now laud the vision of Ratan Tata and Girish Wagh’s design behind a small, pocket friendly car that can be the answer to many of India’s traffic problems. Girish Wagh is currently serving as the president of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles and executive director of Tata Motors that has Rs 344000 crore market cap.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who started working at 9, starred in only 1 TV show, quit acting, is now crorepati businesswoman; she is...

Apple iPhone 15 cheaper than Apple iPhone 14 in Flipkart sale after Rs 52,000 off, available at just Rs…

Pankaj Udhas was reluctant to sing his iconic song ‘Chitthi Aayi Hai’, reveals Mahesh Bhatt: 'We didn’t want him to...'

GG vs MI WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians

Urvashi Rautela gets Rs 3 crore, 24-carat gold birthday cake from Honey Singh, netizens joke 'India's first woman to...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE