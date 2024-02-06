Meet college dropout who founded Rs 81600 crore firm with brother, started with just Rs 50 lakh, his net worth is…

Twitter
Headlines

Darshan Jariwala resigns as CINTAA vice president after allegations of impregnating journalist

Ben Stokes slams DRS verdict on Zak Crawley’s LBW, says 'technology has gone wrong…’

Ola’s valuation slashed down to Rs 15615 crore by Vanguard, down from Rs 53300 crore…

India Energy Week: PM Modi outlines his government's focus on alternate fuels

Bastar The Naxal Story teaser: The Kerala Story team reunites as IPS Adah Sharma wages war with Naxals in bloody saga

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Darshan Jariwala resigns as CINTAA vice president after allegations of impregnating journalist

Ben Stokes slams DRS verdict on Zak Crawley’s LBW, says 'technology has gone wrong…’

Ola’s valuation slashed down to Rs 15615 crore by Vanguard, down from Rs 53300 crore…

8 vegetables that contain vitamin A

9 times Dharmendra inspired us with motivational messages

Meet Shah Rukh's sister Shehnaz, fans find her smile like Katrina's, one accident changed her life

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

Darshan Jariwala resigns as CINTAA vice president after allegations of impregnating journalist

Meet actress who fell in love with actor, didn't marry him, became mother to his 2 daughters, one is superstar, she is..

Meet Bollywood's richest man, once used to make and sell toothbrushes, one decision changed his life, his net worth is..

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet college dropout who founded Rs 81600 crore firm with brother, started with just Rs 50 lakh, his net worth is…

Started with seed capital of Rs 50 lakh, Mankind Pharma tells an inspirational journey of college dropout Rajeev Bajaj who is now vice chairman and managing director of a brand with Rs 81600 crore market cap.

article-main

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 11:30 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mankind Pharma is one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in India with a market cap of Rs 81600 crore. Founded by well-known Indian pharma billionaire Rajeev Juneja and his older brother Ramesh Juneja, Mankind Pharma is headquartered in Delhi. With 25 manufacturing facilities across the country and a massive team of scientists, Mankind is now a household name. Started with seed capital of Rs 50 lakh, Mankind Pharma tells an inspirational journey of college dropout Rajeev Bajaj who is now vice chairman and managing director of a brand with Rs 81600 crore market cap.

While Ramesh Juneja is a science graduate, his brother Rajeev Bajaj is a college drop out. Before starting his own company, Ramesh Juneja was working as a medical representative for a company called Kee Pharma. He also worked with Lupin for eight years before starting his own business. In 1994, Rajeev Bajaj and Ramesh Bajaj partnered to start their own company and started Mankind a year later. Reports suggest that the brothers had an initial investment of just Rs 50 lakh and just 25 medical representatives when they started.

Now Mankind has the largest network of medical representatives in India and Rajeev Juneja is credited for this success. He also spends a lot of time with the team. His nephew, Arjun, oversees manufacturing and research and development. Another nephew, Sheetal Arora, looks after Lifestar, the marketing arm for gynaecology, dermatology drugs. As per Forbes, Rajeev Bajaj currently has a net worth of Rs 23255 crore.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: MS Dhoni gives autograph on fan's shoes, netizens call him 'lucky' - Watch

Jio Financial shares soar as reports suggest Mukesh Ambani may buy Paytm wallet

'Thank you': Kevin Pietersen reacts after Shubman Gill shuts critics with first Test ton in 11 months

Why Mumbai Indians replaced Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as captain, explains MI head coach

India's highest-paid TV actress once earned just Rs 50, had to walk 15 km for work, now charges...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE