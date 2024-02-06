Meet college dropout who founded Rs 81600 crore firm with brother, started with just Rs 50 lakh, his net worth is…

Mankind Pharma is one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in India with a market cap of Rs 81600 crore. Founded by well-known Indian pharma billionaire Rajeev Juneja and his older brother Ramesh Juneja, Mankind Pharma is headquartered in Delhi. With 25 manufacturing facilities across the country and a massive team of scientists, Mankind is now a household name. Started with seed capital of Rs 50 lakh, Mankind Pharma tells an inspirational journey of college dropout Rajeev Bajaj who is now vice chairman and managing director of a brand with Rs 81600 crore market cap.

While Ramesh Juneja is a science graduate, his brother Rajeev Bajaj is a college drop out. Before starting his own company, Ramesh Juneja was working as a medical representative for a company called Kee Pharma. He also worked with Lupin for eight years before starting his own business. In 1994, Rajeev Bajaj and Ramesh Bajaj partnered to start their own company and started Mankind a year later. Reports suggest that the brothers had an initial investment of just Rs 50 lakh and just 25 medical representatives when they started.

Now Mankind has the largest network of medical representatives in India and Rajeev Juneja is credited for this success. He also spends a lot of time with the team. His nephew, Arjun, oversees manufacturing and research and development. Another nephew, Sheetal Arora, looks after Lifestar, the marketing arm for gynaecology, dermatology drugs. As per Forbes, Rajeev Bajaj currently has a net worth of Rs 23255 crore.