Meet Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Aditya Birla Group that owns 47 brands, 27 firms, his net worth is whopping

Kumar Mangalam Birla has a net worth of $13.2 billion. He is ranked 9th in Forbes' list of richest Indians.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 06:16 PM IST

Kumar Mangalam Birla (File Image)

One of India's top business tycoons, Kumar Mangalam Birla has a net worth of $13.2 billion. Mangalam Birla is the Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group and a CA by training. He is one of the most esteemed businesspeople in the nation and a member of the illustrious Birla family. 

Birla is ranked 9th in the list of richest Indians in Forbes’ 2023. He also heads one of the foremost Engineering Colleges, Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS). 

KM Birla did his MBA from London Business School. He has served as the chairman at IIM Ahmedabad. 

In 1947, GD Birla, the grandfather of KM Birla, founded Grasim Industries as a result of Gandhiji's Swadeshi Movement. With exports to more than 50 nations, the company has experienced phenomenal growth to become the largest exporter of rayon fabric worldwide. The corporation has a revenue of Rs 96,552 crores. 

On June 14, 1967, Aditya Vikram and Rajashree Birla welcomed KM Birla into the world. After his father passed away in 1995, while he was only 28 years old, he assumed control of the company's business. The group has grown significantly since he took over the business, and it is currently among India's top firms.

(Also Read: What are financial influencers and why Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called them a 'threat'?)

Over the years, Kumar Mangalam Birla has entered a number of industries, including telecommunications, cement, mining, and 16+ fashion companies. The most well-known enterprise of KM Birla is his numerous clothing labels, including Allen Solly, Peter England, Louis Philippe, and Pantaloons. 

Although these large names may seem to come from elsewhere, KM Birla has purchased them and is owned by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited.

World leader in the production and distribution of carbon black additives, Birla Carbon covers 12 nations on five continents. A huge share of the copper requirement of Indian Railways is fulfilled by Birla Copper. 

The Aditya Birla Group, which consists of 47 brands, 27 enterprises, and 14 industry sectors, is constantly searching for the next great thing.

Birla is also the owner of Hindalco, which engages in bauxite mining, alumina processing, and other activities involving aluminium. The business employs more than 40,000 people and operates in 10 different nations.

Since being purchased by Grasim in 2004, Ultratech Cement has grown to become the largest cement producer in India and the third largest in the world. Its revenue is over Rs 50,000 crore. 

