Headlines

Meet man who resigned as CEO after airline company filed for insolvency

Meet IAS Saloni Sidana, doctor who cracked UPSC in first attempt in one year, bagged AIR...

'Modi, Modi!': Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in UAE with cheers, cultural celebration

Meet man who started with Rs 10000, now runs Rs 33,374 crore market cap company, his net worth is...

New SIM rules to visa-free entry: 5 changes coming into effect from today

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Matter of concern: India on US linking Indian official to man charged with plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

'Haven't signed...': Rahul Dravid's huge claim on contract extension as Indian cricket team head coach

Sam Bahadur review: Vicky Kaushal's masterclass can't save this random series of anecdotes, Manekshaw deserved better

Best-dressed celebs at star-studded Animal premiere

Indian batters with most 4s in T20I

3 Indians in Forbes Asia's Heroes of Philanthropy list

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Sandeep Reddy Vanga addresses Rashmika Mandanna getting trolled for viral Animal scene: ‘Keeping it in trailer has...'

Sheezan Khan joins Vishal Aditya Singh, Kanika Mann in Chand Jalne Laga, discusses his character: 'I’m certain that...'

Khushi Kapoor brutally trolled for her ‘absurd’ outfit at fashion event: ‘Giving crow vibes…’

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who resigned as CEO after airline company filed for insolvency

Grounded Go First's CEO Kaushik Khona has put in his papers, nearly seven months after the no-frills airline filed for insolvency proceedings.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 06:07 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Grounded Go First's CEO Kaushik Khona has put in his papers, nearly seven months after the no-frills airline filed for insolvency proceedings. In an e-mail to the airline's employees on Thursday, Kaushik Khona said that November 30 is his last day at the company.

Kaushik Khona returned to Go First in August 2020 as its CEO. "With a heavy heart, I have to inform you that today is my last day with the company. I got an opportunity to work for Go FIRST once again in August 2020 and with your able and active support I tried to perform to my best abilities," Kaushik Khona said in the e-mail.

Earlier, he was with the carrier from 2008 to 2011. "... the Board of Directors decided to file for Section 10 application under the IBC and we continued to provide the best support to the company... We were hopeful that we would resume the operations soon and at least from June 2023 but it got delayed" he said in the e-mail accessed by PTI.

Section 10 pertains to voluntary insolvency proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). According to him, all the employees of the airline worked with "sincere dedication" to get the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) approval for the resumption of operations after they conducted a detailed audit of all operations and aircraft.

"Unfortunately, things have not worked in our favour despite huge efforts. Even salaries, we have not been paid for almost 6 months despite several requests and representations to all concerned including the RP, CoC (Committee of Creditors) and the Wadia Group," he added.

Read: Meet India's youngest women entrepreneur, who co-founded Rs 9,800 crore firm

 

The company has significant value but unfortunately, the Resolution Professional (RP) has not found anyone who can take this forward, Kaushik Khona said. Go First stopped flying in early May and filed for voluntary bankruptcy proceedings amid financial problems, mainly triggered by Pratt & Whitney engine issues.

Khona took up the top post in August 2020. After sometime of his joining, the company started facing huge losses. Khona has also worked with big firms such as, the COO, CFO, and CXO such as Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Talati and Talati as well as Wind World, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Under Kaushik Khona’s leadership, Go First Airlines recorded its largest-ever major loss in the company, with a revenue of just Rs 4184 crore. The company suffered a major loss of Rs 1808 crore and said in its financial report for 2022 that they have a negative net worth of Rs 3222 crore.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

From surgery to sexual diseases, transgenders to get medical care at Delhi AIIMS

Uganda seal T20 World Cup 2024 qualification, Zimbabwe knocked out of race

Chinese hospitals introduce 'homework zones' for ailing students amid surge in respiratory infections

Meet Gurleen Chawla, law graduate who grows strawberry on barren land, now earns...

Gujarat: 5 dead, 2 hospitalized after consumption of contaminated ayurvedic syrup

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE