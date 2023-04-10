Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Karthik Sarma, IIT alumnus with net worth Rs 23,000 crore, hit the jackpot with one stock market bet

Having started out his company a decade and half ago, Karthik Sarma made $2 billion from one big bet back in 2021.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 05:59 AM IST

Meet Karthik Sarma, IIT alumnus with net worth Rs 23,000 crore, hit the jackpot with one stock market bet
Meet Karthik Sarma, IIT alumnus with net worth Rs 23,000 crore, hit the jackpot with one stock market bet | Photo: acr.iitm.ac.in

Quiet and reclusive Karthik Sharma is just 48 years old. He lives simply and is not flamboyant despite being one of the youngest self-made billionaires. He commands a net worth of over Rs 23,000 crore ($2.9 billion). Having started out his company a decade and half ago, Karthik made $2 billion from one big bet back in 2021.

Who is Karthik Sarma?

An Indian Institute of Technology, Madras alumnus, Karthik Sharma is today one of the top hedge fund managers in the world. His company SRS investment handles a portfolio worth around $10 billion (over Rs 81,000) crore today. Born and brought up in India, Karthik left for the US after completing his engineering from IIT to do his masters.

After earning a Master of Science degree from Princeton University, Karthik joined the leading consulting firm McKinsey & Company in 1998. After working as a consultant for three years in New York, he joined Tiger Global Management where he became the Managing Director. When he joined the company, Karthik was reportedly dubbed as its “most non-talented partner”. It is safe to say that he has more than answered his critics in the long run.

Karthik started SRS in 2006, naming it after his father’s initials. During the years of effort, the company made a bet in a car rental company’s stock around 2010. 11 years later, the investment resulted in blockbuster returns as the Avis stock grew by 456 percent. With SRS owning over 50 percent of Avis, the surge in the share price catapulted Karthik’s wealth as well as reputation as a top hedge fund manager. The New York-based Indian immigrant entered the billionaires club in 2022.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Rocket Boys 2, Vaathi, Kuttey, binge-watch these latest OTT series and movies
Shama Sikander raises the mercury as she poses in white bikini in snowy Gulmarg, see pics
From Himmatwala's Sridevi, Devdas' Madhuri Dixit to Atrangi Re's Sara Ali Khan, actress nailing green outfits
Pakistan economic crisis: Milk now cost Rs 210 per litre, chicken at Rs 700 per kg
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi news: Woman shot at by daughter’s live-in partner, probe underway
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.