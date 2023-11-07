Headlines

Meet woman who works in Rs 2,76,000 crore company, daughter-in-law of India's 2nd richest pharma billionaire

She is also the founder and director of an international school in Mumbai called Shikha Academy.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 06:02 AM IST

Karishma Shanghvi is a whole-time director at Sun Petrochemicals, a leading oil and gas company in India. She also works at Sun Pharma on their CSR initiatives. Karishma is the daughter-in-law of Dilip Shanghvi, founder of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. He has a real-time net worth of Rs 1,58,110 crore as per Forbes. He is India's second-richest pharma billionaire.

Sun Pharma has a market capitalisation of Rs 2,76,000 crore company as of November 6. Karishma is also involved with the Shantilal Shanghvi Foundation in the areas of education and healthcare. She is also the founder and director of an international school in Mumbai called Shikha Academy. It serves high-potential lower-income children. Karishma is married to Aalok Shanghvi, Executive Director of Sun Pharma. 

She has previously worked with Dasra. Karishma is a member of the Board of Trustees and Board of Management at Ashoka University. She graduated from the Jerome Fisher Program in Management and Technology with a B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School.

Karishma is an alumnus of the University of Pennsylvania, where she did a BAS and MS in Bioengineering and Biotechnology and a minor in South Asia Studies. She also holds a Master’s in Education (Ed.M.) from the Harvard Graduate School of Education.

