Meet IIT graduate, CEO of Rs 958 billion firm, he works for one of India’s biggest…

TVS Motors has successfully fulfilled the dreams of an average individual by offering a reasonably priced bike. The company's scooter has had a notable influence, especially the TVS Scooty, which is highly used by women in India.

An individual graduating from the Indian Institute of Technology which is one of the most prestigious engineering colleges in India does hold a lot of significance. The initial impression that an IITian carries is that of is intelligent, can pursue careers in research and development (R & D), and are also on big companies' list for hiring as they can bring potential financial growth.

K N Radhakrishnan is one such example who took India’s third largest two-wheeler company, TVS Motors to greater heights. Radhakrishnan holds a Master’s degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Chennai, and has also undertaken a Management Education Program from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

Starting his career as a management trainee in Sundaram-Clayton Limited, the holding Company, Radhakrishnan held the position of Executive Vice President (India operations) followed by President & CEO, of TVS Motor Company before assuming his current role.

With his extensive leadership experience, he has been instrumental in turning TVS Motor into a reputed motorcycle manufacturer in India and one of the top 10 motorcycle manufacturers worldwide. His unwavering dedication and hard work have led the company to receive the highly esteemed Deming Application Prize in 2002 from the Union of Japanese Scientists and Engineers, Japan, as well as the prestigious TPM Excellence Award from the Japan Institute of Plant Maintenance in 2004. Under his guidance, the company established its international plant in Indonesia in 2007 and ventured into the three-wheeler market in 2008.

TVS Motors has successfully fulfilled the dreams of an average individual by offering a reasonably priced bike. The company's scooter has had a notable influence, especially the TVS Scooty, which is highly used by women in India. The third largest motorcycle manufacturer in India is currently valued at Rs 958.73 billion.